Orange County courthouse

The recount in the race for Orange County Commonwealth's Attorney is taking place in the Orange County courthouse today.

 Jeff Poole

By mid-afternoon today, the recount in the race for Orange County commonwealth's attorney had not changed the outcome announced the night of the election on Nov 5. Incumbent Diana Wheeler O'Connell was still ahead of challenger S. Page Higginbotham III by 27 votes, with ballots from six precincts counted. At four p.m., there were five more precincts, plus the absentee ballots, yet to recount.

O'Connell, who was on hand to observe the proceedings, said she was hopeful the recount would be completed tonight. 

Tags

Load comments