By mid-afternoon today, the recount in the race for Orange County commonwealth's attorney had not changed the outcome announced the night of the election on Nov 5. Incumbent Diana Wheeler O'Connell was still ahead of challenger S. Page Higginbotham III by 27 votes, with ballots from six precincts counted. At four p.m., there were five more precincts, plus the absentee ballots, yet to recount.
O'Connell, who was on hand to observe the proceedings, said she was hopeful the recount would be completed tonight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.