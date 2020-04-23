When Orange County administration closed county offices a month ago amid COVID-19 concerns, most departments had to change the way they operated.
With social distancing requirements and bans on gatherings of 10 people or more, the county’s parks and rec department (OCPR) had to figure out a way to keep citizens engaged, active and apart.
The office developed virtual programming it called its “Social Distancing Activity Guide,” and released a series of videos ranging from paper airplane folding to hopscotch, to making dandelion syrup, binsketball (tossing items in boxes, bottles and bins) and basic knot-tying, among others. The most recent video offers instruction on creating decorative papier mache bowls.
OCPR staff also posted a number of handouts for at-home activities, including indoor and backyard scavenger hunts, coloring activities and support materials for video episodes.
“These are activities intended for families to enjoy at home while following social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines,” programs and facilities supervisor Jayson Woods said.
Orange County Parks and Rec Director Tim Moubray said his office brainstormed ideas and hopes to continue posting videos regularly.
Thus far, the spoof “storytime” April Fool’s Day video was the most popular, while the paper airplane and dandelion syrup videos are the most popular activities.
Meanwhile, one of the department’s existing activities continues to enjoy steady success.
Moubray said the OCPR disc golf course at the Lee Industrial Park remains open, provided participants observe proper social distancing procedures.
“Almost every time I ride out to check the course, or when we mow, there are people playing,” Moubray said. “That’s pretty cool.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.