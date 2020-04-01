The Virginia State Police (VSP) issued a press release today stating that "persistent violation" of Gov. Ralph Northam's executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic can result in an individual or business being charged with a class one misdemeanor, which carries up to a year in jail and $2,500 fine. The VSP will assess violations on a case-by-case basis.
However, Northam has directed state and local law enforcement officers to initially address violations of his recent executive orders (EO 53 and EO 55) with education and warnings, the release noted.
Here are the governor's directives related to the pandemic, as summed up in the release:
- Prohibition of all public and private in-person, indoor and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 individuals – with the exception of the operation of businesses not required to close under EO 53 and the gathering of family members living in the same residence;
- Closure of all dining and congregation areas in restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms and farmers markets;
- Any brick and mortar retail business (not listed in paragraph 5 of EO 53) failing to limit all in-person shopping to no more than 10 patrons per establishment. If any such business cannot adhere to the 10-patron limit with proper social distancing requirements, it must close.
- Closure of all public access to recreational and entertainment businesses;
- Closure of public beaches for all activity, except for exercising and fishing;
- Cancellation of in-person classes and instruction at institutions of higher education;
- Cessation of all reservations for overnight stays of less than 14 nights at all privately owned campgrounds.
The release specifies that "the law still requires law enforcement to have reasonable suspicion to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. Virginia State Police will not be making random traffic stops on vehicles nor conducting checkpoints to determine if a driver is traveling for a permissible reason, as granted by EO 53 and EO 55."
Spelling things out further, the release explains that the executive orders
- Do not require an individual to carry documentation related to one’s purpose of travel;
- Do not close Virginia roads/interstates to Virginia residents;
- Do not restrict non-Virginia residents from traveling into and/or through Virginia;
- Do not prevent Virginians from traveling out of the state. State police does encourage any Virginian(s) traveling out-of-state to check, in advance, the other state(s) for any travel restrictions in effect for that state(s). Gov. Northam has advised Virginians returning from out-of-state and/or international travel to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.
For more information on the governor's "Stay at Home" order, go to www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/faq. The order is in effect through June 10.
