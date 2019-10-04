Dawn Watson and her family have two American bullies, but she and her husband, John Herndon, say their playful dogs are hardly the bullying type. “They’re very kind and not as outgoing and ferocious as you think, at all,” Herndon said. Their names paying tribute to Axl Rose, the lead singer of Guns N’ Roses, Axel is almost 2 years old and Rose is a year and a half. The gentle Axel, whom Herndon affectionately calls a “goofy baby,” has been known to carry a blanket around the house and then curl up with it. Meanwhile, Rose is the “stubborn one,” Watson said, “but very loving.” Watson and Herndon got the dogs from a friend who breeds American bullies, a breed whose ancestors include American Staffordshire terriers, American pit bull terriers and bull dogs. With a rock song in their hearts and smiles on their expressive faces, Axel and Rose have the run of the yard and get lots of attention from the couple’s three daughters, Makayla, 19, Linzey, 14, and Ryleigh, 5. The family also has two 11-year-old black cats that Herndon rescued from a job site a long time ago, 11 hens and four roosters. There may be two "bullies" in the gang, but all the critters and their human pals live in happy harmony.
Pets and Their People: Axel, Rose and Dawn Watson
Hilary Holladay
Hilary Holladay covers education and politics for the Orange County Review. The author of five books, she is currently writing a biography of the poet Adrienne Rich.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest Local Offers
Check out our website for current listings and open houses!
Epiphany Catholic School
Interested in learning more about our school? Give us a call at 540.825.9017 or visit our we…
Roy Wheeler Realty Co | Homes For Sale
Check out our current listings, open houses, or drop us a line! http://www.roywheeler.com/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.