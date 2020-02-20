Kim Mitchell and her grandmother, Anne Snyder

From left, Kim Mitchell with King, her 7-year-old Thoroughbred, and Anne Snyder with Chances.

 Hilary Holladay

Kim Mitchell and her grandmother, Anne Snyder, love few things more than spending time with their beautiful horses at the Snyder farm, Dutchmont, on Chicken Mountain Road. Snyder is an expert on Morgan horses, which she once raised and trained in Indiana. She has one horse left from those Indiana days—C. O. Chances Are, a handsome chestnut fellow and an “easy keeper,” according to Mitchell. At age 30, Chances is a picture of radiant equine health. Mitchell, a foxhunter with the Keswick Hunt Club, attributes his longevity in part to the bucket of warm water he drinks every morning. “It’s like having hot tea or coffee,” she said as she helped her grandmother lead him out of the barn. “Warm water helps warm the horse and makes the horse comfortable,” she explained. On a sharply cold February morning, Chances wasn’t the only one feeling the bite in the sunshine, but Mitchell and Snyder had no objections to a stroll across the field where they arranged Chances and Mitchell’s foxhunter, King, in front of the magnificent view from Dutchmont. Speaking of the versatile Morgan horses she knows so well, Snyder said affectionately, “You can plow with them. You can get dressed up and go to church on Sunday with them!” 

Hilary Holladay covers education and politics for the Orange County Review. The author of five books, she is currently writing a biography of the poet Adrienne Rich.

