Pets and Their People: Fluffy and Gloria Mickey

Fluffy enjoys an afternoon cuddle at home in Gordonsville with Gloria Mickey.

 Hilary Holladay

When Theodore Mickey and his son, Gary, drove to a pet shop in Staunton early in 2019, their goal was to fill the gap left by the dog Theodore had recently lost. When they got to the store, a Shih Tzu mix caught the elder Mickey’s eye. The winsome puppy was gentle and used to being held. Theodore Mickey wanted a small dog he and his wife, Gloria, could keep in the house and manage easily, and that worked in the Shih Tzu’s favor. There was still another factor: “He has such a pretty face,” Mickey said, gazing fondly at Fluffy, his aptly named companion, whose button eyes and nose, and ridiculously cute ears, are indeed noteworthy. Fluffy, who turned 1 in May, quickly adapted to the Mickey home in Gordonsville. Theodore Mickey admits to spoiling the little dog. The two hang out together in Theodore’s chair when Fluffy isn’t chasing after one squeaky toy or another. It turns out there’s a lot of chasing and fetching. “He plays too much for me. I’m too old for all that running and carrying on!” Gloria Mickey joked. In addition to bringing good cheer to the household, Fluffy has a knack for finding lost things. “If anything falls on the floor, we’ll call him and he’ll find it,” Theodore said. Gloria added, “If it makes noise when it hits the floor, he’s got it.” 

Tags

Hilary Holladay covers education and politics for the Orange County Review. The author of five books, she is currently writing a biography of the poet Adrienne Rich.

Load comments