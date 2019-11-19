What do you get when you cross a golden retriever with a poodle? The answer is a goldendoodle, a cross-breed dog that combines the good looks and sweet disposition of both sides of the family tree. Lynn Coleman says her goldendoodle, Gracie, is “the best dog in the world. She loves people. If a stranger comes up, she’ll body-hug them.” With Gracie by her side, Coleman joined her daughter, Ashley Raposo, and her grandchildren, Abel and Iris, during the Orange Downtown Alliance’s trick-or-treating festivities on Main Street. Gracie drew lots of admiring glances, and several children came up and asked if they could pet the eye-catching canine. Coleman cheerfully agreed and Gracie didn’t seem to mind a little extra attention, though she refrained from body-hugs. The Louisa resident said she found Gracie on the Pet Finder website and has owned her since she was an 8-week-old puppy. Now nearly 3 years old, Gracie has the run of a country home and enjoys her outdoor explorations. When she comes inside, however, the thoroughly pampered Gracie likes to chill out. “She thinks she’s a Chihuahua,” Coleman said indulgently. “She likes to lie in my lap.”
