Pets and Their People: Harley and Tony Hall

Harley enjoys some fresh fall air with her owner, Tony Hall, outside the Orange Veterinary Clinic on James Madison Highway.

Tony and Heather Hall of Orange had a pit bull named Odin whom they loved. When Odin died at age 13, they waited two months before making a move. When Tony found out about a litter of Siberian huskies available from a colleague at the nursing home where he works in Charlottesville, he sent a photo of a female pup to his wife with a brief message: “Yes/no.” Heather Hall’s reply? An enthusiastic “Yes!” With satisfaction in his voice, Tony Hall said, “We didn’t even discuss it. We knew we needed another dog.” Thus the couple became the owners of a soft and adorable purebred puppy named Harley, now several months old. Describing her personality, he remarked, “She is a ball of energy, and she is a howler. She is truly a wolf.” He said Harley loves her three cat siblings and enjoys chewing on things, playing with her toys and posing for photos. And there’s more: “She absolutely loves to go riding with me in the car.” Here’s hoping Harley doesn’t mind a little more exposure to the elements, since Hall plans to take her out on his … Harley. It might sound tricky, but he explained there are special packs made for canine companions who hit the road with their biker-owners. 

