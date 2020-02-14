Jimmy and Linda Seymore

Jimmy and Linda Seymore have cared for the cats at the Orange County Landfill for many years. The devoted animal lovers feed the cats every day and make sure they stay healthy. 

 Hilary Holladay

Jimmy and Linda Seymore love cats and can’t bear the thought of stray kitties going hungry or getting sick. So every day, they pay a visit to the Orange County Landfill and serve up platefuls of canned and dry food to 20 stray cats that have made a home on the property. Jimmy estimates they spend about $5,000 a year on cat food. They get some help from kindhearted folks who leave cat food in a donation box near the shed where the felines congregate. The kitties are spayed and neutered in an effort to keep the population from multiplying. Linda added, “There are some angels who pay the vet bills, if needed, and that’s what I call them—angels.” A cat-lover whom Jimmy and Linda know only as Ron feeds the cats in the evenings and has given many of them names. Linda pointed out a yellow and white cat they call Sunbird and a black and brown one named Domino. The cats gather around their longtime benefactors at mealtime, but try and pet one, and you’ll see a blur of fast-moving fur. The Seymores have the friendship and support of Randy Clatterbuck, who supervises the landfill for the county. Clatterbuck lauds the Seymores for taking excellent care of the kitties for a very long time: “Yes, the Seymores are wonderful folks.” And there are 20 healthy landfill kitties who surely agree.

Hilary Holladay covers education and politics for the Orange County Review. The author of five books, she is currently writing a biography of the poet Adrienne Rich.

