Ray Herndon and his wife, Mary Dennis, have a handsome dog named Mick. A mix of smooth-coated border collie and cattle dog, Mick came to the couple six years ago when his previous owners, a military family, got transferred overseas and couldn’t take him along. Dennis calls Mick “the smartest dog ever,” and says he “responds appropriately to an amazingly wide variety of commands, questions and words, sometimes surprising us with his vocabulary.” Mick will hurry to the window if anyone breathes the word “squirrel,” and he will“back up” on command. Now 8 years old, the brainy canine has a proud flag of a tail and a no-nonsense gaze. Herndon says, “He’s a herding dog and so he’s got the eye, the border collie eye. He will stare down another animal and get in a crouching position. He likes to preserve order.” The two are a familiar sight around their Montford area neighborhood where they walk for an hour every day. “He always reminds me it’s time to go for a walk. He sees that as his job,” says Herndon, who’s happy to take the cue. Shown here, Mick and Ray Herndon pause in the midst of a walk on a beautiful sunny day.
If you would like to be featured with your pet, contact Hilary Holladay at hholladay@orangenews.com.
