With more than 100 written comments received on a proposed special use permit application from the Mid-Atlantic Pyrotechnic Arts Guild (MAPAG), the Orange County Planning Commission postponed its June 4 virtual meeting until June 18.
Planning commission chair Donald Brooks (District 3) said the decision was made based on the volume of comments to be considered on the application to discharge fireworks during a series of long weekends on a 127-acre property on Woolfolk Lane in the south-central part of the county. Pyrotechnics testing and manufacturing on parcels 50 acres or larger are permitted with a special use permit.
“We postponed it because we were overwhelmed with letters of support and opposition,” Brooks said. “We got such a tremendous amount of emails from the county; they were sending out about 15 or 20 letters a day and we couldn’t read them all by [last] Thursday,” Brooks said.
At its May 21 meeting, when the public hearing was opened, the commission noted citizens had until Wednesday, June 3, to comment on the proposed special use permit application, submitted by Maryland residents Carolyn and Eddie Hostetter, who own the subject property in District 2.
More than 30 letters were submitted June 3 alone. Among the comments received thus far, there are approximately twice as many opposing the application as those in favor. Only a handful of comments are from residents who live near the parcel in District 2. Many comments in support of the application are from members of the club, while most of those opposed live in Somerset and Rapidan.
Brooks maintained the volume of response prompted him to confer with fellow commissioners about rescheduling the disposition of the commission’s recommendation until the five planning commissioners had more time to evaluate the comments.
He said he also hoped that by delaying the conclusion of the public hearing until after Gov. Ralph Northam’s phase two deadline for reopening the commonwealth, the commission, itself, might be able to meet in person—even if the public hearing could not be conducted in the traditional fashion.
Monday afternoon, he said the commission was waiting on a legal opinion on whether the commissioners could meet in-person and whether or not each of the submitted letters—more than 150 pages worth, according to Orange County Planning Services Manager Sandra Thornton—each needed to be read aloud into the record.
“Virtual meetings are not the same as being in the same room together,” Brooks admitted.
Thornton said her understanding is that each written comment must be read into the record—a task that likely will take several hours.
Brooks said he contacted county staff and fellow planning commission members last Wednesday about the possibility of moving the meeting, which at this point, will be held online.
“I’ll take the heat for moving the meeting, but I’ll say now we’re better situated to handle it in a virtual format,” he said.
Brooks also said he felt by rescheduling the meeting, it was better for the county, its citizens, the applicant and the planning commission.
MAPAG is a hobbyist fireworks club that was formed in 2012 and routinely requested fireworks display permits from county staff for each time it met. Since then, the county has issued more than 80 permits to the group. In an effort to streamline the process, MAPAG met with the county administrator and attorney to achieve a more efficient permitting process for club events. MAPAG is a nonprofit club with approximately 80 members who are interested in the artistry, chemistry and engineering of fireworks. It generally meets one weekend a month from April through October and those gatherings include teaching safety, sharing ideas, building, testing and shooting fireworks. Events typically begin on Thursday and conclude Sunday.
Their proposal calls for an equipment shed, tool and supply shed and a pavilion. Club members—approximately 35 of whom are active and regular attendees to the weekend events—would “dry camp” on the grounds. Portable restroom facilities would be contracted on site and the organization stages a utility vehicle outfitted with a water tank and pump for fire suppression. The site also includes a pond for supplemental water suppression should it be needed, the application notes. Entry to events would be limited to club members (except during a planned September open house) and all those attending would enter through a single gate with controlled access on Woolfolk Lane off of Grasty Lane and Lahore Road. The application notes the property gate is closed unless events are scheduled.
The application is available for review on the Orange County Planning Department website at www.orangecountyva.gov and comments can be submitted to Thornton at sthornton@orangecountyva.gov or 128 W. Main Street, Orange, VA 22960. Comments on the special use permit must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, to be included in the record at the June 18 meeting.
Thornton said those who already have submitted comments do not need to resubmit them.
The planning commission will make a recommendation on the special use permit to the board of supervisors which ultimately decides whether or not such a permit is approved, denied or approved with conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.