Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...AREAS OF DENSE FOG WITH VISIBILITY AROUND ONE-QUARTER MILE. * WHERE...THE WASHINGTON AND BALTIMORE METROPOLITAN AREAS, CENTRAL MARYLAND, NORTHERN VIRGINIA, PORTIONS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&