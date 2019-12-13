During public comment at last week’s meeting of the board of supervisors, there was overwhelming audience support for declaring Orange County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary,” but that doesn’t mean everybody in the county thinks it’s a good idea.
Terry Anderson, chair of the Orange County Democratic Committee, wasn’t there when supervisors passed an initial resolution after public comment and then, following objections from some members of the crowd, added a second part declaring the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary,” but he doesn’t like the way things went down.
“They gave in. That’s unconscionable to me,” Anderson said on Friday, suggesting county supervisors yielded to pressure from gun-rights advocates.
“I’m pretty appalled at the way the board of supervisors handled this thing,” he said, pointing out that the board made its resolution during public comment rather than making the sanctuary matter an item on the published agenda.
As for those seeking “sanctuary” status, Anderson said, “There’s nothing in the Second Amendment or elsewhere in the Constitution that says you cannot have the right to bear arms and reasonable regulation of that right.”
If the hot-button issue had been advertised on the agenda, Anderson said he would’ve attended the meeting.
To that point, board chair Jim White responded that the board didn’t place the item on the agenda because until public comment on Dec. 3, the matter hadn’t come up.
Both White and County Administrator Bryan David emphasized that public comment is open to all constituents who want to address any topic. They had a potential logistical nightmare on their hands once they realized a large number of people planned to attend and bring up the issue that has rolled across the state in recent weeks, with more than 40 counties, mostly in rural areas, declaring themselves “sanctuaries.” For county officials, it was a matter of finding space for a crowd at short notice, not just dealing with a controversial topic.
David said his office fielded a number of calls from individuals inquiring about public comment, and he and board members learned from social media that gun-rights proponents were planning to attend on Dec. 3 to advocate for sanctuary status.
White said news reports from other counties dealing with the same issue indicated the turnout would be large.
The basement meeting room in the Gordon Building, where the board typically meets, was deemed way too small, and even if it could have accommodated a large crowd, David worried that the building’s elevator, due for replacement, would not be up for the job of ferrying hundreds of constituents to the basement and back.
As the meeting day approached, David consulted with law enforcement, fire and EMT officials and the board before relocating the public comment session to the Taylor Education Administration Complex (TEAC). Orange County High School was ruled out due to student activities and insufficient parking.
An email notice went out to those on the county’s media distribution list stating that public comment had been moved to TEAC and pushed back from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It also reminded everyone that no firearms or tobacco products are allowed on school property. The reminder was included at the request of Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead, David said.
Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos said Major Mike LaCasse told people as they entered TEAC that they were not allowed to bring weapons inside the building, but he said no one was “physically checked” for weapons.
Amos did not attend the meeting because he was at a sheriffs’ conference in Richmond. He sent a statement which LaCasse read on his behalf.
The statement reads, in part: “Whether you choose to make Orange County a Sanctuary County or not, I would like to go on record saying that I am sworn to uphold the Constitution of Virginia and the Constitution of the United States, which all of you know includes the right to bear arms.”
Orange County Commonwealth’s Attorney Diana Wheeler O’Connell said on Monday that the board’s resolution will have no bearing on her office’s duties.
She also said, “Until the General Assembly passes legislation that impacts gun rights, it is not possible for me to state how the office of the commonwealth's attorney will respond. However, the oath of office taken by the commonwealth's attorney is to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Both of these constitutions, which I have sworn to uphold, contain enumerated rights of the people, including the right to bear arms.”
According to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, the sanctuary resolutions have “no legal effect.”
Confirming that, White said on Monday, “Resolutions typically are only an expression of sentiment.”
Even so, the resolution has stirred the passions of citizens who attended the Dec. 3 meeting and some who didn't.
“The board of supervisors is very wrong and needs to reconsider this,” Anderson said.
Referring to widespread act of gun violence across the U.S., he continued, “There is no [other] developed country in the world that allows this degree of violence to exist, and the Second Amendment is not a reason to allow it. We need sensible gun control in this country.”
