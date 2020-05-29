Everyone is looking for some sort of good news these days, so it may seem strange that Orange County’s Epidemic Intelligence Council (EpIC) meeting Thursday shined a rare bright light amid the current darkness.
Progress is being made and lessons are being learned.
EpIC, whose mission is to boost awareness of the opioid crisis by identifying available resources, furthering education and promoting well-being in Orange County, was formed more than two years ago and generally met monthly for updates and action on perhaps the most urgent community health crisis preceding the COVID-19 pandemic.
By partnering with community services, local government, family members, law enforcement, schools and others, EpIC members work together in a concerted effort to create a healthy, drug and addiction-free community. However, amid government shut-downs and stay-at-home directives, the council has not met since February.
When a dozen or so participants gathered for a virtual meeting Thursday morning, what they heard was somewhat encouraging.
County of Orange Fire and EMS Captain Mike Throckmorton reported the number of overdose calls the department has answered during the pandemic has not increased.
“There had been some chatter about the overdose rate being up because people are staying at home, but our numbers don’t show that,” he said.
In fact, he said overdose calls peaked in February (with 21), but have held to the 10-12 monthly average for March and April. So far, fire and EMS has responded to nine such calls in May.
Meanwhile, he noted, the EpIC brochure that includes recovery resources and is on every county ambulance has been well-received by overdose patients.
“We’re distributing it to every person who we administer [opioide overdose antidote] Narcan to and it’s another mode of outreach that’s been received well,” he said. “You never know when someone wakes up how they’ll respond, but we’re seeing more people asking for help.”
Another positive change reported Thursday came from Orange County Substance Use Disorder LINK Support Coordinator Rosalie Williams, who said the current crisis actually has made it easier to connect with people seeking recovery services.
“There are no excuses why they can’t meet with me like before,” she said. “We’re doing outpatient therapy through Zoom and people seem to like it—particularly those with children who don’t have to worry about getting someone to watch the children.”
RRCS Children Services Manager Taisha Chavez noted that the wealth of online resources has removed the barrier of transportation for many.
All of which points to RRCS Executive Director Jim LaGraffe who added that his organization almost completely operates virtually now—a move he sees as having nothing but positive impacts in the future.
“We’ve almost gone completely to telehealth,” he said. “The first few weeks were challenging, and at some point our walk-in clinics will open back up, but we may never go back to in-person only meetings. Our no-show rate has gone down dramatically.”
He said it often was discouraging for his staff to set up appointments only to have the patients fail to attend. By being able to call in or otherwise meet digitally, providers are more easily able to deliver services and support to patients electronically.
LaGraffe also used the opportunity to make a pitch to District 5 Supervisor and Orange County Administrator Ted Voorhees about improving broadband internet access in some of the more rural parts of the county—which drew a good-natured chuckle from at least everyone attending the call by video.
“This is a good reason to push our initiative even harder,” Frame said of the county’s ongoing broadband project.
Hale though, saw a different opportunity.
“Now is the time to pursue recovery,” she said. “You can do it in the comfort of your own home.” She even suggested her office may be able to provide some mobile hot-spots for those needing improved digital access to treatment. “We wouldn’t want a lack of connectivity to be an obstacle,” she added.
For more information about EpIC’s efforts or to seek resources for those suffering from addition, contact Williams at 672-1155, extension 8143, or (540) 717-6893. Her email address is rwilliams@rrcsb.org.
