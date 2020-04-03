By Jeff Poole
Editor
“We’re ready.”
That was the message Orange County Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Mort projected as he and his department face the growing COVID-19 outbreak that has made its way to Orange County.
As one of the governmental agencies most likely to interact with a potentially infected person, the county fire and EMS department is prepared not only to safely transport those affected but also protect themselves in the process.
“We’re trained from Day 1 on infectious diseases,” Mort noted, but acknowledged this one is different.
Because of that, the county’s emergency communications department has enacted an infectious disease protocol to help alert first-responders if they’re answering a presumptive COVID-19 patient.
“After consulting with our medical director, we started asking callers who would potentially be interacting with our first-responders the following series of questions,” new Orange County Emergency Communications Center Director and Public Safety Systems Manager Chris Cord reported. “Have you or anyone in your household been in contact with someone with the COVID 19 virus? Do you or anyone in your household have a fever? Do you or anyone in your household have a cough or shortness of breath?”
If the answer to any of those questions is “yes,” communications officers alert responders to a potentially infectious patient.
In that instance, Mort’s team of approximately three dozen fire and EMS staff, will know how to respond.
“When you’re asked these questions, please take the time to answer them because it affects what we know when we’re coming into the home,” Mort said.
If the answer, indeed, is “yes,” an emergency services technician will enter the house with a mask and, from six feet away, ask the patient a series of questions.
If the responders determine the patient is a prospective COVID-19 patient, they’ll offer an additional mask before returning to the ambulance to get fully suited in gown, gloves and goggles.
“Patients are not used to being asked a series of questions when we respond to a 911 call,” he said. “They’re used to seeing two EMTs come in with all our equipment.”
But the initial exchange is important for both patient and crew.
“I know it’s scary to see us walk in with our gowns and a mask and goggles,” he said. “We don’t want to scare the patient, but we want to protect our people, too.”
And citizens can help—even before fire and EMS respond, Cord said.
“Our only advice is if the caller is currently experiencing serious symptoms, such as high fever combined with severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, they should call 911,” Cord said. “If they are not symptomatic, or have mild symptoms such as a low fever or cough, they should work with their healthcare provider. Calling 911 and requesting an ambulance will not guarantee they’ll be tested for COVID-19. Additionally, this ties up resources that may be needed for life threatening emergencies.”
To that end, Mort said primary care physicians, particularly Orange Family Physicians, have been critical to limiting the number of 911 calls of those who believe they may have the virus. “They’ve really helped keep the call volume down,” he said. “They’ve done an amazing job in that area with tents outside to test potential patients. The key is we don’t want to overwhelm 911, fire and EMS and the hospitals.”
“We’re trying to be a resource in any way we can,” said Dr. Matthew Giese, one of the providers at Orange Family Physicians. “It started with separate waiting rooms—for those who are healthy and those who are sick—and it’s evolved since then with a more robust operation outside.”
According to office manager Barbara Lohr, when patients visit the office, they are greeted outside with a gloved and masked nurse to determine their level of risk. Those who exhibit COVID-19-type symptoms are led to a nearby tent where they’re further examined.
“We have six rooms outside and we’ll test patients if they meet the criteria,” Dr. Giese added.
But should county fire and EMS staff ultimately transport a presumptive COVID-19 patient, the EMTs will return to the Berry Hill Road station to decontaminate the unit, Mort said. “They’ll do a full de-con and spray down the unit and it’ll sit for four hours so the disinfectant goes into all the crevices.”
Staff will shower and decontaminate themselves before donning a fresh uniform and heading back out on the road in a back-up unit while the other unit completes its decontamination process.
“Fortunately, we’re in a good position now where we have enough units to be able to do this and not take anyone off the road,” the chief said.
And that’s a good thing, because Cord said the county’s communications center is starting to see a slight uptick in call volume due to more people staying at home.
Fortunately, Sheriff Mark Amos said, those calls haven’t yet translated into increases in domestic violence, shoplifting or petit larceny calls. That may change in a few weeks, the longer folks stay at home, he noted.
Last week, the sheriff’s office announced amended protocols for those visiting its office and changes in the way deputies may respond to calls. Those who are sick or may have been exposed to the virus are prohibited from entering the sheriff’s office. Meanwhile, deputies responding to an incident may ask the residents to step outside the home to discuss the emergency call. Still, the sheriff noted, “We aren’t going to stop doing what we do. We’ll respond. We’ll go in and break up something if that’s what needs to be done. We’re still making traffic stops. We’re doing what we normally do.”
With some additional safety precautions.
“If we transport anyone, sick or not, we’re spraying and wiping down the car,” the sheriff said.
Meanwhile, he said deputies have been able to resolve a number of issues remotely or over the phone, but still will respond in emergencies and as necessary.
Like other first-responders and medical facilities nationally and internationally, the county has a “reasonable” level of supplies for its staff.
Mort said it’s not just a first-responder problem, but one across the medical spectrum. He cited a recent donation of supplies from Orange County Public Schools as extremely helpful and said the county is working with its vendors and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to meet its anticipated needs of personal protective equipment. “As of now, we’re ok,” he said.
Amos agreed. “We’re listening to the health department and CDC officials who say the sick are the ones who need the masks—not the healthy. If someone tells us they’re sick, we have some masks and gloves (that we already had prior to this) that we’ll use, though we could use some more masks.”
Overall, Chief Mort and Sheriff Amos report things are going well, considering the circumstances and the unknown variables of citizens adjusting to an unprecedented pandemic none have seen in their lifetimes.
“I’m happy with how our public is responding because we haven’t seen the mass hysteria there’s been in other places,” Mort noted. “We need the public to be our partners in this. If you need something in the store, get it but don’t wipe it out. Leave some for others.”
The sheriff encouraged everyone “to be patient with one another,” reporting there haven’t been any issues thus far at any local retailers regarding basic necessities. “We need to work together to get through this chaos,” he added.
“We haven’t seen a pandemic on this level since the Spanish Flu of 1918,” Mort noted. “One of the differences then was we didn’t have social media and people didn’t have access to immediate information—some of which is not validated or credible. That’s why we’ve been diligent about sharing trusted information from reputable sources, like the department of health and CDC. We don’t want to cause a panic, because I don’t think this is a two- or three-week thing. This is a couple-month thing.”
Even so, he and his staff are ready. As one of the few county agencies (including the sheriff’s office and E-911) not scaling back operations during this time, county fire and EMS has been tracking the pandemic for months and all EMTs get daily updates on the status of the disease locally. If need be, Mort noted, he and his other administrators also are certified providers and can step in to answer calls when and if the need arises.
“We’re waiting, but we’re prepared,” he reiterated. “Our staff, God bless them, are doing an amazing job and doing it with a smile on their faces. We’re ready.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.