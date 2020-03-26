The Orange County Board of Supervisors has extended the 2020 real estate assessment appeal deadline to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.

The original deadline was March 31.

The appeal form and guidelines can be found here.

For more information, call the Orange County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at (540) 672-4441 or the county administrator’s office at (540) 672-3313.

Tags

Load comments