A Rhoadesville man was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle wreck in the Burr Hill area of Orange County.
According to Sgt. Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police, a 2002 Ford F-150 was traveling east on Route 611 (Zoar Road) when the driver lost control of the truck, ran off the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver of the pickup, Johny W. Wells, 64, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.
The crash occurred at 9:30 a.m. two-tenths of a mile east of Skyler Lane. The crash remains under investigation.
Investigating Trooper F. Stanley was assisted by the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Department, Orange County Fire and EMS and the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.