Roy C. Mayberry of Stafford County has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, with all but six years suspended, for embezzling funds from the Lake of the Woods Association and related money-laundering charges.
The sentencing took place in Orange County Circuit Court yesterday, with Judge Dale Durrer presiding.
Mayberry received a five-year sentence for each of four embezzlement charges with the entire sentence suspended in each case. He received five years for each of the money-laundering charges with three and a half years suspended for each.
Due to the time he already has served while awaiting sentencing, Mayberry will get six or seven months of credit toward his six-year active sentence, according to Orange County Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Ray B. Fitzgerald, Jr.
In addition, Mayberry has been sentenced to eight years of supervised probation, and 50 hours/year of community service for each year he is on probation.
The judge also is requiring him to make full restitution of the $457,197.34 he owes his former employer, the Lake of the Woods Association in Locust Grove. Durrer specified that Mayberry's probation officer will set up a payment plan for him upon his release from prison.
Mayberry pleaded guilty to four charges of embezzlement and four charges of money-laundering in August for crimes committed against the Lake of the Woods Association over a period of four years.
