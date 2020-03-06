Rule of Five: starting the conversation

Most youth can name a couple of people they can trust under any circumstance. A new initiative by the Orange County Youth Council—The Rule of Five—encourages teens to strive to identify five adults they can turn to for support in any situation.
The effort originated after the Orange County Epidemic Intelligence Council (EpIC) asked the Orange County Office on Youth if the youth council would manage its social media presence.
The council agreed and scheduled a lock-in to discuss the county’s opioid epidemic, hearing directly about the situation from Orange County Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Mort and Orange County High School resource officer Deputy Bryan Seal.
As the conversation and evening continued, the teens began discussing other issues that concerned them, like suicide and self-harm, depression, alcohol and drug use, and relationship issues.
As such, the students were faced with hypothetical problems and what the consequences might be depending upon how they reacted. This led to discussions about breaking the trust of friends or family and the youth were forced to think about the consequences of the choices they might make or the actions they may or may not take.
With the help of a counselor, the youth determined it was important for all children to have a core group of adults in their lives who they could comfortably approach under any circumstance. They also were reminded that some information cannot be held in confidence if someone’s life is in danger.
From this, the Rule of Five idea originated, reminding teens they need five people they can trust and turn to for support.
“We went into the EpIC lock-in focused on the opioid problem and these kids identified so many other teen concerns,” said Orange County Office on Youth Director Alisha Vines.
Now, the group is trying to spread awareness and promote the idea with social media posts for EpIC and the sales of their Rule of Five T-shirts.
The teens designed t-shirts with the Rule of Five logo for sale in the Hornet’s Nest, the Orange County High School store. Each shirt is sold with a brochure explaining the importance of teens having someone to talk to if they or their family are in crisis.
It also includes a listing of emergency resources, including crisis and suicide hotlines and toll-free numbers for substance and alcohol abuse support.
The project has been a rewarding experience for Zachary Beard, chairman of the Orange County Youth Council. Beard has been involved with the sales and marketing of the T- shirts and sees them as the best way to stimulate constructive conversations about difficult issues.
“Working on this has been very fulfilling,” he said. “I learned a lot working with DECA to get the t-shirts in the store and the shirts are helping get people started talking about some of these issues.”
The t-shirts being sold in the Hornet’s Nest are orange and blue, the Orange County High School colors. The group felt shirts in those colors would be popular to wear for school spirit events and therefore more visible.
Another member of the Orange County Youth Council, Taylor Chandler, agreed.
“Participating in this has been very rewarding,” said Chandler. “This is our opportunity to be the change we wish to see. The shirts open the door for us to be able to have some of these difficult conversations. It is one way for us to spread the word.”
Proceeds from the sales of the t-shirts will go back into promoting the initiative.
“I was really impressed with how they’ve handled this,” Vines added. “This is becoming an ongoing campaign increasing awareness of the importance of knowing someone to talk to if there is a problem. They’ve designed the shirts to be a conversation starter, encouragement for all in the community to talk about these difficult topics.”
Vines works with the group to keep their social media presence a space for information about a variety of issues involving addiction, mental health, abuse and suicide. Each member of the council brings suggestions for material for the Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.
The Orange County Youth Council recently presented shirts to the Orange County Board of Supervisors and plans to designate a day in May as ‘shirt day’ asking everyone with a Rule of Five shirt to wear it and post pictures of themselves on social media.
“We want to see how far this goes,” said Beard. “Most of us have been personally affected by at least one of these situations. We just want to keep spreading the word, encouraging people to find someone to talk to not just in Orange, but all over.”
For more information about the youth council or the Rule of Five campaign, contact Vines at 672-5484 or avines@orangecountyva.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.