School board names new OCHS principal

Orange County High School has a new principal, Wendell Green, formerly a special education teacher and football coach at Albemarle High School.
Green’s selection was announced during Monday’s Orange County School Board meeting. He began his new job on Tuesday.
Commenting on his goals as principal of OCHS, Green said, “I’m going to learn a lot from the administrative team there and build on the successes that they’ve had.”
Green is not a stranger to the school. He launched his teaching career at OCHS, where he was a special education teacher from 2001 to 2005 and coached football. More recently, he taught at Albemarle High School for 12 years and also has worked in the Charlottesville city schools.
A graduate of Glenville State College, with a bachelor’s degree in behavioral justice, Green earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Virginia. Before becoming a teacher, he was a group home director in Florida. He went on to become executive director of Resources for Independence, an organization providing housing for people with developmental disabilities, and oversaw operations of three residential group homes in northern Virginia.
Green takes over from Sherry Doane, who returns to her position as an assistant principal of the high school after two weeks as acting principal. The school board appointed Doane to the acting post after principal Kelly Guempel resigned to become the head of Spotsylvania High School. School board chair Sherrie Page said Doane wasn’t interested in the permanent position.
In a press release announcing Green’s selection, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Cecil Snead said, “Mr. Green’s broad range of experiences with students, coupled with his past administrative successes as executive director for various group homes, suggest that he has the skill set necessary to ensure that our high school students are afforded the proper academic, socio-emotional, career and extracurricular opportunities necessary to engage today’s learners.”
Snead added that Green considers “relationship-building” his key strength as an administrator. He concluded, “I’m very pleased to embrace Mr. Green as the visionary leader of Orange County High School.”
Green lives with his fiancé in Charlottesville and is the father of three sons, Cameron, Brice and Torry. Torry is a senior at Albemarle High School.
In prepared remarks, the new principal spoke highly of Orange County: “It’s an honor and privilege for me to return to a community that I hold dear to my heart. Orange County is a community of people that values hard work, integrity and respect for one another. I am looking forward to working with the administrative team, faculty, staff, community and, most importantly, the students.”
The school board also announced the promotion of OCHS special education teacher Lisa Clore-Taylor to assistant principal of OCHS. The school of approximately 1,500 students is now fully staffed with three assistant principals: Taylor, Doane and Major Kent Daniel.