According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), there are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Orange County as of 10 a.m. today.
Elsewhere in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, there are 10 confirmed cases in Culpeper, 17 in Fauquier, five in Madison and one in Rappahannock.
More than 30,000 people in Virginia have been tested for COVID-19, and 3,645 of them have tested positive for the highly contagious virus. As a result of the illness, there have been 615 hospitalizations and 75 reported deaths in Virginia.
The VDH coronavirus website notes, "Numbers are preliminary and close out at 5 p.m. the day before posting. Case counts reflect what has been reported to VDH by health care providers and laboratories."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 12,754 deaths in the U.S. as a result of COVID-19. There are currently 395,011 confirmed cases in the U.S., according to today's CDC data.
In Virginia, Fairfax County currently has the highest number of confirmed cases, with 570. There are five other localities reporting more than 200 confirmed cases: Henrico County (291), Prince William (263), Arlington (254), Loudoun (238) and Virginia Beach (207).
There are 13 localities, mostly in the western and southwestern parts of Virginia reporting no confirmed cases.
VDH data reveals that people aged 50 to 59 account for the largest percentage--20%--of the state's confirmed cases. Those who are 60 to 69 represent 17.1% and those who are 40 to 49 make up 16.4%. Other age groups are as follows: age 0-9, 0.7%; age 10-19, 1.5%; age 20-29, 12.2%; age 30-39, 14.5%; and 40-49, 16.4%. There is one confirmed case for which the person's age is not reported.
Among confirmed cases in Virginia, the current breakdown by sex is 1,880 women (51.6%), 1,717 men (47.1%) and 48 cases for which the sex of the patient was not reported (1.3%). For persons 70 to 79, the figure is 10.7% and for those who are 80 and above, 6.9%.
The CDC now recommends wearing face coverings in public.
According to the CDC page on face coverings, "We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms ('asymptomatic') and that even those who eventually develop symptoms ('pre-symptomatic') can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing—even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.
"In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission."
