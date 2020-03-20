In a press release issued Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has announced a number of procedural modifications in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the sheriff’s office said it will continue to serve the citizens, it is restricting access to its Porter Road location to anyone: who has visited any CDC-designated high-risk countries within the last 14 days; traveled domestically within the United States to a location with widespread COVID-19 transmission (New York, California, Washington); who has been asked to quarantine or isolate per a doctor or health agency recommendation; who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or come in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19; who has a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Deputies who respond to a call will ask citizens to exit their homes to speak with them and maintain a six-foot distance if possible. Deputies may handle some calls by telephone, but will respond if necessary.

Tags

Load comments