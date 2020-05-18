The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a suspect in an alleged assault at Lake of the Woods Sunday.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office Monday, two victims reported being assaulted at the front gate pond at Lake of the Woods at 6:52 p.m., Sunday, May 17. After the incident, everyone fled the area.

After speaking with the victims, the sheriff’s office announce they were seeking information on a white male in his late 20s wearing a blue Sturgis Harley-Davidson t-shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 672-1200.

