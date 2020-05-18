The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a suspect in an alleged assault at Lake of the Woods Sunday.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office Monday, two victims reported being assaulted at the front gate pond at Lake of the Woods at 6:52 p.m., Sunday, May 17. After the incident, everyone fled the area.
After speaking with the victims, the sheriff’s office announce they were seeking information on a white male in his late 20s wearing a blue Sturgis Harley-Davidson t-shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 672-1200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.