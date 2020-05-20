Orange Town Council incumbents Martha Roby and Rick Sherman each were reelected to four-year terms following last Tuesday’s Town of Orange election.
Sherman collected 78 votes, while Roby received 77. There were two write-in votes. Less than 3% of the town’s registered voters participated in Tuesday’s election at the Orange Volunteer Fire House.
Of the 78 votes he collected, Sherman received 21 by absentee, while 17 of Roby’s 77 were cast absentee.
Orange County Registrar Donna Harpold reported a “smooth” election.
“It was a long, slow day, but that was expected,” she said. “There were not any issues that I heard about.”
Turnout was slightly higher when the same slate of unopposed candidates were elected four years ago with 62 voters participating.
The next test for Harpold’s office will be the June 23 primary to select a Republican candidate to face two-term incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Warner. Candidates include: Daniel Gade, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel from Mount Vernon; Thomas Speciale, a U.S. Army reservist from Woodbridge; and Alissa A. Baldwin, a civics teacher in Nottoway County Public Schools.
Harpold said Tuesday’s election didn’t offer enough of a sample size to offer too many lessons for the voting opportunity.
“All we can do is prepare and hope for the best,” she said.
The deadline to register for the June 23 primary is Tuesday, May 26. The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is Tuesday, June 16, by 5 p.m.
For more information, contact Harpold at 672-5262.
