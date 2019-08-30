Christmas is four months away, but the Rotary Club of Orange already has a tree picked out and will soon begin getting ready for the holidays.
Since 1978, the Community Memorial Christmas Tree has been illuminated the first Sunday in December at Taylor Park. Initially planted and donated by Mr. and Mrs. Welford Sherman in memory of their son David, the tree and its lighting ceremony serve as a holiday memorial to others in the community who have passed on. Since 1985, the Rotary Club has maintained the tree and organized the annual service.
Over time, the initial tree grew too large for town public works employees to drape lights, and a new tree was planted—the one illuminated most recently—which is now dying.
Last week, Rotary Club representatives appeared before the Orange Town Council and requested approval to replace both trees with a new Norway spruce, remove other dying or overgrown trees and shrubs surrounding the tree and have a viable, visible memorial Christmas tree in time for the Dec. 8 illumination.
“We’ve actually been thinking about this for a couple of years,” Rotary Club President Jamie McConnell said. “We’d been hearing complaints from the community that they couldn’t see the tree and that part of the park was overgrown. This will address a lot of that.”
“It’s not so much an idea as a fact of life,” Rotary President-Elect Cal Ewing added. “The current tree is dying. The top third is dead. We worked with Dan Gregg at Grelen Nursery to see if we could save the tree, but we can’t. At the end of the day, we decided to replace it.”
Club members met with Gregg, landscape architect and Rotarian John James, Dolley Madison Garden Club representative Page Sullenberger and Orange Town Manager Greg Woods to review the project and discuss solutions.
The club considered relocating the tree near the Robertson Fountain behind the Orange Train Station, but determined the current location remains the most suitable site.
With approval from the town council, and the blessing of the Sherman family, who initiated the memorial tree, the club will begin removing the old and dying Christmas trees in the coming weeks. Additionally, they’ll remove two willow oaks and a number of dying dogwood trees and other shrubs that are overgrown. A number of viable bushes will be retained and replanted. Grelen Nursery will plant and maintain a new 14 to 16-foot Norway spruce in the park. McConnell estimated the club’s investment in the project at approximately $6,000.
“Rotary has made a commitment to town to maintain this tree,” Ewing noted.
When the work is completed, the park, the tree and the memorial tree lighting program all will be better off, McConnell said.
Orange Mayor Martha Roby is excited about the club’s proposal.
“We’re extremely grateful,” she said. “This is a good project for the town that won’t cost taxpayers a penny. I’m glad they’re keeping it there. That’s a good location and I think it will be nice for people coming through town to be able to see it lit up at Christmas.”
The Orange Rotary Club meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 8 a.m. at Country Cookin’ in Orange. For more information, email OrangeRotaryVa.org@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.