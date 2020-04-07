Virginia State Police Trooper F. Stanley is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County. The crash occurred Sunday, April 5, at 6 a.m. on Route 692 (St. Just Road) two-tenths of a mile west of Dowdy Lane.

According to Sgt. Brent Coffey, a 1988 GMC pickup was traveling east on Rt. 692 when the driver lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver of the GMC, William A. Brill, 84, of Culpeper, suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to VCU Medical Center. Brill later succumbed to his injuries. Brill was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Virginia State Police was assisted by the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Department, and Orange County Fire and EMS.

