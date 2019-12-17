Orange County Administrator Bryan David

Bryan David has served as the Orange County Administrator for more than four and a half years. The board of supervisors unanimously agreed to terminate his employment at its Tuesday night meeting. 

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday evening in favor of a termination agreement with county administrator Bryan David. 

Details were not immediately available.

Board chair and District 2 Supervisor Jim White added the item to the agenda at the start of the meeting. District 4 Supervisor Jim Crozier made a motion to approve the termination agreement and it was seconded by District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson. 

County attorney Tom Lacheney announced severance provisions in the agreement, including 11 months of salary and all corresponding benefits. 

David was hired in April 2014. At the time, his compensation package totaled more than $150,000 annually. 

He has more than 25 years of experience in leadership positions for local governments throughout the commonwealth including as county administrator in Orange, King George, Amherst and Brunswick counties.

