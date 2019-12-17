The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday evening in favor of a termination agreement with county administrator Bryan David.
Details were not immediately available.
Board chair and District 2 Supervisor Jim White added the item to the agenda at the start of the meeting. District 4 Supervisor Jim Crozier made a motion to approve the termination agreement and it was seconded by District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson.
County attorney Tom Lacheney announced severance provisions in the agreement, including 11 months of salary and all corresponding benefits.
David was hired in April 2014. At the time, his compensation package totaled more than $150,000 annually.
He has more than 25 years of experience in leadership positions for local governments throughout the commonwealth including as county administrator in Orange, King George, Amherst and Brunswick counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.