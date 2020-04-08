The past few weeks have been challenging for all of us, especially for our teachers and their students. Their school year was cut short, without much time to prepare. Students are confused and sad; no final projects, no graduation ceremony, no hugs from their teachers on the last day of the school year, no goodbyes. To help ease a difficult situation, we have provided a way for teachers to send encouraging messages to their students. Teachers, to send a message of comfort and encouragement to your students, visit:
www.dailyprogress.com/site/forms/teachers/letters_from_teachers.
Suzanne Jarrell
K-5
Orange Elementary School
Hi, Cheetahs! I sure do miss sharing stories with you and creating with you in our cozy little library. I hope you have made a relaxing space in your homes to do just that...read, imagine, and create! I love and miss you all!
Mrs. Oehmke
5th grade
Gordon-Barbour Elementary
Hi my little chickpeas! I miss seeing your faces! I am so heartbroken! You guys worked so hard on your science fair projects and we never got a chance to look at them and brag on all your hard work! I am also sad that you guys do not get to finish your last year as an elementary school student in a traditional way! Hopefully, we can reconnect in the coming weeks. I’d love to hear what’s been going on in your lives. Lola, Henry and Baby Olive say hello! Stay safe and healthy!
Love, Mrs. Oehmke
Sandy McLeod
1st grade
Orange Elementary
Hello my first-grade friends. I want you to know that I am missing you so much. I miss your smiles and hugs. Keep reading. Be good for your parents. I love you all!
Mrs. Ann Bush
2nd grade
Orange Elementary
Hi Cheetah students! I miss all of you very much. I hope you are staying safe, enjoying your time with your family and taking some time to continue learning. I can’t wait to see you all again soon. I love you!
Love, Mrs. Bush
Kimberly Crow
Grades 10 and 12
Orange County High School
Students, I miss seeing you every day. From my little corner of the universe, I am sending you virtual hugs, high-fives, and reminders that you are awesome! Remember what I always tell you: be safe; be kind; I love you all!
Mrs. Lee
Grades 3, 4, and 5 (reading specialist)
Orange Elementary School
Dear All of My Fabulous Students,
I miss you so much! I hope you are staying safe, having fun, getting outside and reading. There are so many things around you to read. So get creative. Read cereal boxes, turn on closed-captioning on your TV so you can read as you watch, read directions to games, read recipes. See, there are so many things you can read! Need some ideas to keep yourself busy? Put together jigsaw puzzles, play Uno and Battleship with your family, go hiking, and, of course, read! My biggest hope for you is to find something you like reading so much that you can’t wait to get back to it or don’t even want to put the book down in the first place. I can’t wait to see you soon!
Lots of Love, Mrs. Lee
Mr. Johnson
Grade 9-12
Orange County High School
Hello to all my lil’ carpenters out there. I just wanted to say hello and let you know that I have been thinking about you and trust that you are all well and greatly anticipating your assignments for our class. Just kidding. Be well y’all!
Ms. L. Seal
2nd grade
Orange Elementary School
Hello, my wonderful class! I am missing you all so much and wish I could see your smiling faces each morning and afternoon. I hope you are continuing to be wonderful learners and helpers around your house and community. Please continue to smile your bright smiles and laugh your sweet giggles, loudly. The world needs to hear your laugh and see your smile. I hope I will be able to see you all soon. I miss and love you all so much!!
Love, Ms. Seal
GBES Fourth-Grade Teachers
Dear fourth-grade Bulldogs,
We have missed each of you so very much! Please know that you have been on our minds each and every day since we were last together. It is truly amazing how much you have grown, learned and accomplished so far this year. You have met every challenge that we have given you. It is for this reason that we know you are up to the challenges that distance learning will present over the next couple of months.
You should expect a phone call from your teacher each week. We really cannot wait to speak with each of you and hear all about what you have been doing and learning.
Remember:
“Fill someone’s bucket each day!”
Mrs. Irby
“Find something to be thankful for each and every day.”
Mrs. Shipp
“Be your best and do your best!”
Mr. Allers
Fourth-graders ROCK!!!!
Melissa Carneal
9th-grade English
Orange County High School
I miss my Carneal babies and I hate that our year was cut short. Thinking of each and everyone of you...Keep reading a variety of literature and keep in touch. Stay safe and healthy. You guys will always have a special place in my heart!
Mrs. Glenda Dudley
2nd Grade
Orange Elementary School
During this very challenging time, I would like to send a message to my second-graders at Orange Elementary School: Stay strong little Cheetahs! Remember, no matter where we are in this world, we are a team! I am thinking about each one of you every day. Listen to your parents, complete your school work daily, and remember Be Safe, Be Responsible, and Be Respectful.
I love you! Mrs. Dudley
Megan Kluczyk
Kindergarten
Orange Elementary School
Here is a morning message that I have missed writing each day.
“Dear Class,
Today is Thursday.
You will play outside and draw something that you think is beautiful or cool.”
We will be working together soon! I miss you and celebrate that you all are my newest “Angel Class.” You know that means you all are kind, caring and helpful. Miss you tons!
Much, much Love,Mrs. Kluczyk
Mrs. Christina Rigney
Kindergarten
Orange Elementary School
Sending lots of love to my Kinders at O.E.S.! I miss your hugs, your smiles and our laughs. I miss reading books to you, singing songs and dancing with you, writing stories together, and watching you learn and grow! I miss my little Cheetahs!
Love, Mrs. Rigney
Ms. Davis
3rd Grade
Orange Elementary School
My wonderful 3rd graders,
We practiced a chant the very first day of school and it quickly became our motto throughout the school year. “You are not here to be average, you are here to be incredible!” I hope you remember our motto and always know that you are spectacular and capable of great accomplishments. I love you all very much and wish you the best in your bright future!
Love, Ms. Davis
Amanda Schneck
Assistant Principal
Locust Grove Primary and Locust Grove Elementary
I love you guys and miss you all so much! I am so proud to be your Assistant Principal and can’t wait to see you all very soon!
xoxo Mrs. Schneck
Mrs. PaTrice Day Owens
Grades 9-12
Orange County High School
I am very proud of my students. They have been working on their assignments, contacting me with questions and checking on me and each other. OCHS parents and the community should be proud of the OC Citizens that are about to enter the workforce. To the OCHS seniors, be proud of your accomplishments. Remain steadfast in your goals for a bright and promising future. Be assured your leaders at OCHS and OCPS understand your concerns and will make the right choices for you. I love and miss you all. Remain safe, focused and healthy. I was once told that teenagers with time and opportunity can get into trouble. I now look at that advice much differently. Use this time and opportunity to do something different. Something that will make you wiser, smarter and create a life for you that you never before could have imagined. We Are OC!
Mary Aylor
Kindergarten
Unionville Elementary School
To all my students,
I miss your smiling faces and hugs. We will get through this distant learning! Take it one day at a time! Keep reading and learning! Be happy and kind! Wash your hands and stay healthy! I love you!!!
Mrs. Aylor
