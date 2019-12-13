The Arts Center In Orange classes, clubs and events

EVENTS
Book Reading & Signing with Ellen Crosby
Author of the Virginia Wine Country Mystery series
Sunday, December 15 at 2 p.m.
Free Last Saturday Art for Kids
Dates: January 25, February 29, March 28
Every last Saturday of the month,* The Arts Center In Orange offers a free one-hour art class for children. Call ahead (672-7311) to register. Parents of young children should plan on staying for the class. Ages: PreK-11 years
Free Last Saturday Art for Kids is generously sponsored by Horton Vineyards
CLUBS
Sit & Stitch
Join a friendly group of folks getting together & working through their handwork. Members are primarily knitters, but anyone with a passion for handwork and a project to finish is welcome. The club meets every 2nd & 4th Tuesday (except 12/24) from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at The Arts Center In Orange. For more information, contact Grayson Butterfield at graysonbutterfield@gmail.com.
Tuesday Paint Club
The Orange Painting Club meets Tuesdays at 1 p.m. at The Arts Center In Orange. Come, enjoy some fellowship & learn—or maybe even teach—a few tips! Membership is free. For information, contact Pam Derrickson at pamderrickson@gmail.com.
CLASSES FOR THE YOUNG ARTIST
Start with Art with Lori Payne
What could be more fun than creating together? This class is designed to be enjoyed by young artists and their caregivers. Instructor Lori Payne helps you dive into process-oriented art. We’ll draw, paint, pour, and paste and explore. It’s a great opportunity for your child to Start with Art.
Dates: Mondays, January 6, 13, 20, 27, February 3, 10 from 10:30 - 11:30 OR
Fridays, January 10, 17, 24, 31, February 7, 14 from 1 - 2 p.m.
Ages: 3 - 5 years old with a caregiver
Registration: $65; Supplies: $25
CLASSES FOR ADULTS AND TEENS
Creative Kittens in Colored Pencils with Kitty Dodd
Using skills previously learned in other classes with Kitty Dodd, this cute kitten project will bring a smile to those who continue with this class! In three sessions with close supervision, the students will create the basics of this drawing. In the fourth optional class, eyes, fur & background will be covered. Due to the nature of the class, students are required to have completed a basic colored pencil class prior to registration for this class.
Dates: Wednesdays, January 8, 15, 22 (29 is an optional class), Time: 5 - 7 p.m.
Ages: 16+; Registration: $75; Supply list provided upon registration
Breaking Into Abstraction with Carol Barber
Come for some process-driven exercises to get your creativity juices flowing with acrylics! Students in this intensive workshop will learn basic techniques in layering, pattern, shape, composition & unconventional mark-making. The emphasis for this class is centered in fun and creative expression!
Date: Saturday, February 15 (snow date: 2/ 22); Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Ages: 14+; Registration: $45; Supplies $15
Portrait Drawing with Thomas Marsh
Study from a master artist the skills necessary to bring your portraits to life. Included are geometry of the head, principles of light & shadow, basic anatomy of the head & proportion &likeness. Filled with guidance, discussions & critique, this class will boost your drawing skills.
Dates: Tuesdays, January 7, 14, 21, 28, 6:30 - 8:30
Ages: 14+, Registration: $75; Supply list provided upon registration
Essentials of Drawing II with Jane Skafte
This drawing class will hone your drawing skills to a new level. Students will continue stretch their skills drawing through observation, and focusing on creative & technical skills. Students learn line, value, shape & perspective; still life drawing; composition; the use of media such as pen and ink, pencil & charcoal; & personal style development. There will be weekly sketchbook prompts for homework. All ages and experience levels are welcome, teen to adult.
Dates: Thursdays, January 9, 16, 23, 30; February 6, 13; Time: 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Ages: 14+, Registration: $110; Supply list provided upon registration
Introduction to Photography with Eleszabeth E. McNeel
In this class, Eleszabeth E. McNeel will help you focus on excellent photography. You will discuss the basic camera equipment, light, subject matter, and how to make sense of it all. A Saturday field day also is included with hands on guidance from the instructor. After 4 weeks of study, you’ll appreciate, understand & have all of the tools necessary to take your own beautiful photographs.
Note: Please bring your own DSLR or point and shoot camera. Cameras are not provided.
Dates: Mondays, February 3, 10, 17, 24; Time: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Field Day: Saturday, February 22; Time: 1- 4 p.m. (location announced in class)
Ages: 16+, Registration: $90
POTTERY CLASSES
Hand Building with Clay with Sally Mickley
Sally will guide you in the how & why of hand building—teaching what you can & cannot do with clay. You’ll start with the basics and progress to more advanced work at your own speed, with plenty of individualized attention. This class is ongoing, & no prerequisite is required.
Time: Mondays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Winter Session 1: Jan. 6, 13, 20, 27; Feb.3, 10; Session 2: Feb. 24; March 2, 9, 16, 30; April 6; Ages: Adults; Registration: $100; Supplies $35
Beginning Wheel-Thrown Pottery with Janet Adams
Each session will begin with a demonstration, followed by hands-on opportunities for students to try what was just shown. One-on-one coaching is provided. Covered in this class are clay preparation, throwing on the wheel, trimming & finishing, & glazing. Typically, students finish a session with several finished pieces of their own making. This is an exploratory course for anyone.
Time: Tuesdays, 10 a.m. –12 p.m.; Ages: Adults
Winter 1: January 7, 14, 21, 28; February 4, 11; Session 2: February 25; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31
Registration: $100; Supplies: $35
Intermediate Wheel-Thrown Pottery with Janet Adams
In this intermediate-level class, Janet will share the joy of wheel-thrown pottery. Typically, sessions will be centered around a project, using skills already learned in beginners’ classes and working on new techniques. Students are encouraged to suggest projects and to experiment with the clay.
Time: Tuesdays, 1 - 3 p.m.
For either Beginning or Intermediate Wheel-Thrown Pottery:
Winter 1: January 7, 14, 21, 28; February 4, 11; Session 2: February 25; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31
Registration: $100; Supplies: $35
Pottery Basics to Advanced Techniques with Jim Bosket
Learn what makes making pottery so fascinating & satisfying. Jim will teach you the basics of throwing on the wheel &/or hand-building (or help you brush up on old skills) and then work with you to finish and glaze your projects. You’ll work at your own pace with lots of hands-on instruction. This class is ongoing.
Winter 1: January 7, 14, 21, 28; February 4, 11;
Short Session: February 18, 25; March 3, 10, 17
Time: Tuesdays, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.; Ages: Adults
Winter Session 1 Registration: $100; Supplies: $35
Short Winter Session Registration: $84; Supplies: $35
Wednesday Night Clay Club with Aimee Hunt
Aimee offers personal attention to each student learning to throw on the wheel and hand build. Demonstrations and discussion of form and concepts assist students exploring their own clay project goals. This is an informal class and lots of fun. The class is ongoing.
Winter 1: Jan 8, 15, 22, 29; Feb 5, 12; Winter 2: Feb 19, 26; Mar 4, 11, 18, 25
Time: Wednesdays, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.; All ages; Registration (1 or 2): $100; Supplies: $35
Handbuilding for Adults: Nature Inspired Ceramics with Kim Kangas Stocker
Studies show that creativity and nature reduce stress by boosting the immune system and brain function. Students will learn how to use pinch, coil and slab construction to create nature inspired ceramics. Tools, stamps, and small molds will be available for use during this fun introductory class.
Winter Day Session 1: January 9, 16, 23, 30; February 6, 13; Time: Thursdays, 2 – 4 p.m.
Winter Evening Session 1: January 9, 16, 23, 30; February 6, 13; Time: Thursdays, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Ages: 15+; Registration: $100; Supplies $35
Handbuilding for Youth: Nature Inspired Ceramics with Kim Kangas Stocker
Studies show that creativity and nature reduce stress by boosting the immune system and brain function. In this class, teens will learn how to use pinch, coil & slab construction to create nature inspired ceramics. Tools, stamps, & small molds will be available for use during this fun introductory class.
Winter Session 1: January 9, 16, 23, 30; February 6, 13; Time: Thurs., 4:30 - 6 p.m.
Ages: 11 - 16; Registration: $75; Supplies $35
Looking for more? Check out The Arts Center's Facebook page or call (540) 672-7311
We need your help: Our clay studio is in need of light plastic bags (the type from a dry cleaners).
If you’ve got bags to donate, we will gladly take them. Thank you!
