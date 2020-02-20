The latest in a series on innovative people and visionary thinkers in Orange County
Painter Megan Marlatt and her husband, the documentary filmmaker and photographer Richard Knox Robinson, are longtime residents of Orange. An art professor at the University of Virginia since 1988, she currently runs the university’s painting program.
Marlatt, 63, was born in Indianapolis but grew up mostly in Louisville, Ky. She graduated from Memphis College of Art and earned an MFA in painting from Rutgers University. While living in Memphis, she supported herself and her daughter from her first marriage by painting signs, a side job she continued while in graduate school.
After she and Robinson decided to live somewhere between UVa and his work in Washington, D.C., they considered buying the old train depot in Rapidan. In the end, they decided against it, but they got married at Emanuel Episcopal Church, across the road from the depot. Shortly thereafter, the historic flood of 1995 devastated the church. After Emmanuel was moved about 100 feet away from the Rapidan River and elevated, Marlatt painted the murals inside it commemorating the flood and its aftermath.
Although they have gone away for long periods, she said, “We’ve always come back to Orange, and it’s always a warm, welcoming place that’s good to nurture creativity.” They contributed to the town’s creative spirit by helping start The Arts Center In Orange.
Marlatt’s art has evolved over time. In recent years, she has created and painted “big heads,” based on a Spanish folk art she studied during a research trip to Spain. More recently, she traveled to Belgium on a Fulbright fellowship so she could study the art of carnival and its influence on Belgian painters—an influence now present in her own work.
During an interview in her home studio, a large space on the ground floor of the old pool hall on Chapman Street, Marlatt joked and laughed during a conversation about the integral role of art in her life. A similar juxtaposition of playfulness and seriousness can be seen in her paintings of toys and the brightly colored “big heads” staring down from a high shelf.
Tell me about your childhood.
My parents were from Pennsylvania, the Pittsburgh area. My father was from a poor, coalmining, steel mill [family]. He was the first in his family to get a degree from college. He had a degree in engineering and so he became an engineer… My mother was, for the most part, a stay-at-home wife, because she had 11 children. I’m from a huge family. I’m the ninth-born. After she had that many children, she did go back to school and get a degree in creative writing.
You were number nine of 11. What was that like?
Well, it’s like being raised by wolves! We knew how to put the “fun” in dysfunction—I can tell you that. We were just a huge family and we were all creative and crazy, and we drove the neighbors nuts.
How did you first get interested in art?
I was pegged at an early age to be an artist. I really loved doing it. Believe it or not, when people meet me and I tell them I was the quiet one in the family, they die laughing, but it’s true! I would spend hours under the chair or a table just drawing. It was a good way to get attention from my mother. So I kind of knew I wanted to be an artist when I was about 5—and I didn’t do very well in anything else.
When you think about early influences on your painting, what comes to mind?
In high school, I would go to the summer programs [on scholarship] at different universities. The first one was when I was about 14, at Murray State University. And that was the first time I saw art with a capital ‘A,’ and the college professor was showing us people like Andy Warhol. This was in the early ‘70s, so pop art was really big at that time. …
Your tastes change over the years. When I was really young, I would go into the Woolworth’s and see [Margaret] Keane’s big-eye, crappy, tchotchke paintings, and I would think those were beautiful, and I wanted to paint like that. And in a way, that was great that I was seeing something that I thought was beautiful—it motivated me to work, but then when I got to the next step, then I was looking at Monet, and then you look at the Impressionists for a while and then you get to the next step and you see [Émile] Bernard—I love Bernard. I still love Bernard—and [Johannes] Vermeer.
[In sixth and seventh grade] I was just drawing a lot. [I] had notebooks full of drawings when they should’ve been full of notes. [I was on my] own private satellite somewhere.
There’s a lot of focus these days on preparing high school students for the future and giving them a chance to explore different careers, and there’s the focus on STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] education. But I wonder if for someone like you, is it OK to be off on that satellite?
You’ve got to make room for satellite kids. Because art can save people. I can’t tell you how many kids would have been lost—including myself, if I wasn’t able to go to school and take at least one art class a term or be in that art class one hour a day. You don’t know when that person is going to turn [around] and all of a sudden everything that you’re teaching makes sense—but they have to find some hook into that.
It wasn't until my senior year of high school when I began to understand. I took—I don't know why—a humanities class. We were reading Camus. It was above my head, but once I could relate it all to what I was doing in art, it all made sense. …
And actually, the opposite also is true. I’ve been [at UVa] 31 years, and I’ve had students who have been given every privilege you can possibly imagine, every resource that you could possibly wish for. And yet that doesn’t guarantee those students do anything with those resources. … It’s like they’re a light bulb, and you never know what the wattage is on somebody, and you can have very little resources and do incredible things. And then you can have every resource in the world at your fingertips and you just—you don’t know what to do with it.
How does your marriage work, with both of you being artists? I suppose it could be hard—with artists' temperaments and each of you needing privacy to do your work.
Yes, we are temperamental, but I think everyone’s temperamental. I think you could be a claims adjuster and be mentally deranged. Somebody said that everyone tells you how hard it is to make a living as an artist, but no one talks about how hard it is to live a life without being an artist—being uncreative. So everyone’s temperamental, and I’m not convinced that artists have a monopoly on that.
Yeah, we need our space. And you can see, we have boundaries here. That’s his space [in the studio]. Even though I’ve walked through it, that’s his space. This is my space.
We have spats. One time he asked if he could put a treadmill in here. I’m like, ‘No, you can’t do that. You can’t have a treadmill in here.’ So we do have boundaries; we do deal with that.
How would you describe your paintings?
Well, they’re not abstract. I would say they’re narrative. I’d say I was interested in the human condition, as opposed to someone that wants to be one with the universe—you know, there are paintings that are like that.
What's the difference?
Oh, you know, like somebody who was interested in landscapes and sublime images that will transform you into some sort of spiritual thing. I’m probably more interested in, like I said, the human condition and interactions and relationships with people, especially with my [masks and large painted] heads.
How important is knowing how to draw to being a great artist?
There are so many different ways of making art. A lot of people make art on computer. It’s hard to know how important that skill is—to draw. But drawing is no more than visual thinking. And visual thinking is real important to lots of fields, not just the arts.
So I think drawing is an important tool for many different people in different walks of life to utilize. Because you’re mapping things out, you’re charting things, you're thinking spatially, you're thinking in a different way. …
There’s kind of a primordial connection, I think, to your hand, and your hand has a brain of its own, too. It knows how to do things. A musician’s hand knows where to go on the instrument without the musician thinking, “Where should I put my hand now?”
Could you tell me how you shifted from painting to the mask work and the big heads?
I was painting toys for a long time. … Eventually, after I started painting toys, I started painting puppet heads and I realized with the toys, what I was doing was projecting life into them the way a child would project life into a favorite toy. That’s what an artist does. You’re painting these still lives, but they’re not really still lives. They’re un-still lives. They’re wiggling and moving as you’re painting them. So that’s when I decided I’ll paint puppets as if they are real and I’m Rembrandt, and they’re sitting for me. That was my chore; that was my strategy. And I would try to project life into them. …
So, one day my friend who had been to Spain just randomly sent me photographs of their capgrossos, which are the big heads. And I went, “Oh my god, I don’t have to project us all in there. I can just climb into them!
So, I wrote a grant from the university and asked if I could go study them with the intention that I would go and find some folk artists that make [the big heads] in Catalonia, near Barcelona in northern Spain. And then they would just let me paint the capgrossos. But the more I studied it, the more I wanted to make my own. So I ended up learning from these folk artists, David Ventura and Neus Hosta. I brought them to America and they taught me and several other artists and some of my students.
When you made the shift from painting puppets to making the big heads, what happened in between?
I go through a thing where I do a body of work and then after a while, I don’t want to do it anymore. I know eventually I’ll get tired of making heads. … You breathe new life into these things, and it inspires you and motivates you to do other things.
And then, with my big heads, I had to figure out, how do I now incorporate what I’ve been doing all these years with paintings with what I’m doing with my big heads? That’s basically what I’m working on now. You know, how do I put my big heads in my paintings?
Why do the big heads intrigue you?
The wonderful thing about masks [is that] every culture has a mask. I find it the most empathetic of all artifacts because you try to get inside the body of another person by wearing that mask or another species, you know, and when you wear the mask, the performer who’s wearing it—it erases their gender; it erases their race. It erases their species. You can begin to feel and empathize with another being through that artifact—a mask. So I’m interested in that, in taking on another persona.
