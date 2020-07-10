Albemarle County police have identified an Orange County woman as the person who died in a holiday weekend crash Stony Point Road.
Police said Linda Beasley died in the head-on crash near Echo Valley Road at about 12:17 p.m. on Friday, July 3.
Beasley was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, according to a news release. The other driver suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Beasley and Gordonsville tractor-trailer driver Michael T. Terrell were two of the nine people killed across Virginia during the July 4 holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. That’s two more deaths than were recorded in 2019.
The holiday statistic period began at 12:01 a.m. July 2 and concluded at midnight July 5.
Terrell was killed Monday when his tractor-trailer ran off Interstate 64 in Hampton, struck a nearby sedan and overturned in a wooded area.
