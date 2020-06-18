There are so-so resumes, good resumes—and then there is Katie Fitzgerald’s. Her five crisply written pages are a study in professional accomplishment and energetic dedication to the public good.
The assistant commonwealth’s attorney came to her job in Orange County after successive careers in nursing, health care administration and consulting, and private legal practice. She has degrees in nursing (University of Virginia), business administration (George Mason University) and law (University of Baltimore School of Law) and has served as a criminal defense attorney as well as a prosecutor. In Orange, she works mainly in the juvenile and domestic relations court and prosecutes crimes against children and against intimate partners.
Fitzgerald, 60, grew up in Staunton. She says her mother “was and is an amazing woman” who ran the family household and volunteered tirelessly at church and school. Fitzgerald’s father was a Navy veteran who became clerk of Augusta County’s general district court and, later, chief magistrate of the 25th Judicial District. After retirement, he served as a lay minister in the Presbyterian Church.
In high school, Fitzgerald held part-time jobs while managing a busy life of academics and extracurricular activities. She performed in the marching and concert band and jazz ensemble, ran track, served in student government and was a cheerleader. She also played the piano for church services and her father’s Sunday school class, and worked in the summer as a camp counselor.
In a remarkable demonstration of their shared interest in the law, Fitzgerald and her three siblings all became attorneys. Until recently, brother Rusty Fitzgerald also was an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Orange County; he has since returned to federal practice.
When she’s not working, Katie Fitzgerald divides her time between the home she shares with her husband in Frederick, Md., and an apartment in Orange. She agreed to an email interview with the Review to discuss her experience in health care and her insights as a nurse and an attorney into the current public health crisis.
What kinds of skills and traits are necessary to succeed as a nurse?
Using every sense you have to gather information and then use that for the patient’s good. Listening and looking. As a nurse, you have to listen to what a patient and her family are saying and not saying. When your patient can’t talk because of a breathing tube, for example, you have to listen and look at them—picking up signs that something is going on that is (usually) bad and it’s your responsibility to manage that.
The human body is magical. If you listen to the heart or the lungs, you actually hear life. If you watch carefully, you see tiny changes that add up to a crisis very fast. You learn a lot about the dynamics in a family by listening to them at the bedside, how they interact with each other and the patient. You can hear the subtle changes in a patient’s breathing pattern if you just stop and listen.
Very often you can smell what’s wrong. I know that sounds weird, but for example, someone who is in a diabetic crisis has a distinct smell to her breath. Certain bacterial infections have distinct smells. A good nurse uses all her natural senses combined with training and education to provide for those patients in their most vulnerable states.
Why did you decide to become an intensive care unit (ICU) nurse?
Once I was in nursing school, I couldn’t imagine being any other kind of nurse. UVa didn’t hire new graduates into the unit as a rule, but I was fortunate that the head nurse at the time, Carol Page, saw something in me and gave me a chance. I did ICU nursing at UVa and also at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, the Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., and Providence Hospital in Washington, D.C.
The most rewarding part was the privilege of taking care of extremely sick infants and adults, being entrusted with families’ loved ones and being a small part of helping them experience loss and recovery and sometimes new life, all in the course of one day.
When you were in nursing, did you have experience with public health crises?
My first experience was with the HIV/AIDS epidemic, even before it had that name or anyone understood it. Back then, the patients were often diagnosed with Kaposi sarcoma because the physical presentation was similar. It was a scary time because infected people died very quickly, and it was a horrible death. We didn’t know then that it could be transmitted by exposure to blood; often in our ICU, the trauma patients bled from multiple places, and it was not uncommon to have your whole hand covered in blood because the gloves just weren’t enough. I lost a colleague to HIV there; her only exposure was [to] our patients. In the ensuing years, outbreaks of swine flu and bird flu were devastating to populations and the health care communities trying to care for them.
What did you learn from these crises?
You should always have a plan of how your operations are going to change in the face of a crisis. For years, we have been relatively good at creating plans and rehearsing them—think about fire drills, mass casualty drills, active shooter drills. As a nurse and an EMT, we constantly practiced resuscitation skills so that the response became second nature. That’s why law enforcement officers practice shooting at the range; you cannot be too prepared.
I also learned that if you politicize the response, the chances of having a successful outcome, if you ever have to use the plan, decrease dramatically. There are very smart, very trained, very capable, very reasonable people who know what needs to happen.
What are some ways health care workers can cope with their psychological strain during a pandemic?
It is intensely hard for caregivers to take care of themselves. So often, it goes against the very nature that brings people to the practice. And there is a staff shortage. So you have many fewer people doing the work under horrendous pressures (not enough equipment and supplies, for example). Because it is nearly impossible to get away from it for even a day, I believe institutions could do more to provide for their staffs—basic things, like food, but also having counselors or chaplains to talk to without the perceived shame of not being able to cope, of needing someone to vent to.
How closely have you followed news of the current pandemic?
I have limited my exposure to medical sources of information—the Society of Critical Care Medicine, the National Institutes of Health, Johns Hopkins, the Mayo Clinic and the University of Virginia, to name a few. I realized early on in this pandemic that I could not maintain my mental health if I listened to the political parts of it.
What do you think U.S. public health authorities have gotten right in their messaging to the public? Is there anything you think they’ve gotten wrong?
I think the basic messaging—wash your hands, cover your coughs, stay home if you are sick, maintain safe distances—has been and is good. I think many of the decisions that were subsequently made by non-public health officials were unevenly applied, if the plan was to reduce exposure.
Why did you decide to leave nursing and become an attorney?
I actually have kept a foot in the nursing camp throughout my career as an attorney. I am still a registered nurse and trained as a nurse practitioner.
What do you enjoy about being a prosecutor in Orange County?
I really love this community and the people I work with. [Orange County Commonwealth’s Attorney] Diana O’Connell instills a commitment to the community by her actions and values to everyone in the office, and that is a lovely way to work. The [law enforcement] officers I work closely with show a dedication to their community that is inspiring.
Do you draw on your expertise as a nurse when you prosecute domestic violence cases?
Always, every day, every case. The two jobs are very similar for me; I have to listen and not talk when I am interviewing a victim. [Conducting] trauma-informed interviews … is what I know to do. Because I am accustomed, maybe even wired, to spend a lot of time preparing for cases like I prepared to take care of patients and to listen/look for what’s not being said, my approach to these cases is different.
When you look at the pandemic from your dual perspective as a nurse and an attorney, what do you see that the rest of us might not notice or consider?
It is difficult to balance the health care side with the personal liberties side for everyone, I imagine, but it is especially hard for me because I easily can see the long-term effects of both sides. I also am aware that emotions play a significant part here, and I have had to learn to separate my own emotions from my daily work (as a nurse and as an attorney) because when you are responsible for other people, it cannot be about you. I’m not suggesting that I have no emotions, but I see things a bit more clinically with the goal of restoring health/normalcy as much as possible.
How are you personally coping with the public health crisis?
I have focused on work but also on doing everything I can to help my mother get through this safely. I have used the time to get some projects done at home and at work and have caught up on a lot of reading.
What helps you get through the day when the news is bleak?
My faith and my family. And knowing that we will get through this [and] hopefully will have learned a lot about both the virus and the response to it, and also hoping that some of the sacrifices that people have made during this time on behalf of others will last.
My son put it beautifully: This has made many people start to look out for others—by offering to pick up groceries or leaving “thinking of you” gifts on porches for sick people—in a way that wasn’t so apparent before.
