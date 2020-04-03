VDOT will replace Greenwood Road bridge

A project to replace the existing 78-year-old Route 635 (Greenwood Road) bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Orange County will begin in mid-April.
Starting around April 7, motorists should expect intermittent daytime flagging operations on Route 635. The existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction.
Under a $3,031,177 construction contract, Virginia Department of Transportation contractor Abernathy Construction Corporation of Glen Allen will replace the bridge on a new alignment just slightly to the east.
The new bridge will be 16-feet wide on a 120-foot steel plate girder, eliminating the need for piers. Due to railroad clearance regulations, the northern approach will be raised seven feet and the southern approach will be raised four feet.
The existing timber deck bridge, which was built in 1942 and is considered structurally deficient, has a posted 11-ton weight restriction.
The Route 635 bridge carries approximately 290 vehicles per day.
The project’s fixed completion date is June 18, 2021.
For more information, visit the project page on VDOT’s website: http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/635bridge.asp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.