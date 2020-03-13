Like all K-12 schools across Virginia, the Orange County Public Schools will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.
The central office has posted a COVID-19 information page on the school division's website.
Orange County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Cecil Snead has created a blog linked to the division's COVID-19 page. The idea, he said, is to relay information to the school community as quickly as possible.
Orange County students went home Friday with preliminary assignments designed to keep them focused on schoolwork during the closure.
Snead said that Monday would be a day of planning for the entire staff. It also is scheduled to be a massive cleaning day, with school custodians cleaning the buildings and sanitizing the "high-touch" areas with a virucide designed to kill the germs causing viruses. Further, school buses will be taken to several centralized locations so they, too, can be cleaned with a virucide.
Snead held a lengthy, mandatory meeting with all school principals on Thursday and directed them to convene meetings with their staff once they returned to their buildings. He said his meeting with the principals lasted from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
In response to the ever-shifting landscape of the virus and the threat it poses, Snead canceled all upcoming student field trips, both in-state and out-of-state. Although he acknowledged that some parents expressed disappointment with this decision, he stressed that he made the call with the health and welfare of students, staff and the community in mind.
"Our effort is to keep [everybody] safe and not overwhelm the healthcare system," he said.
On Friday morning, he canceled the school division's spring sports schedule. By Friday afternoon, the landscape had changed yet again, when the governor announced the statewide closures.
