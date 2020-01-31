The first time he rode a school bus as a kindergarten student, Daniel Babcock was impressed. The bus was so cavernous that he thought, “Wow, I could fit my bedroom in here. I could put my toys in here and play!” In 2014, he and his wife and three children began transforming a 1996 school bus (price tag: $1,500) into a camper and thus brought his childhood brainstorm to life. A part-time bus driver for the Orange County schools as well as a deputy for Spotsylvania County, Babcock ended up buying the same bus he’d ridden back and forth to Spotsylvania High School as a teenager. After a year and a half of renovations in the family driveway in Unionville, the 35-foot-long Thomas Built bus is now an extremely cozy home-on-wheels, with a kitchen, sitting area, beds for Dominic, Danica and Mia and a bedroom, complete with a TV, in the back of the bus for Babcock and his wife, Mary. Babcock changed the bus number from 134 to 423, to commemorate his and his wife’s wedding anniversary, and he named the vehicle “Audreylee” in honor of Audreylee Fox, a friend and longtime Spotsylvania bus driver he’s known since he was a child. Fox told Babcock about the used-bus lot in Lynchburg where he found the bus that has given him and his family so much pleasure. The Babcocks usually camp pretty close to home, but they took “Audreylee” to North Carolina to attend the centennial celebration of the factory where it was built. What’s the best part about the bus? “Just being able to drive it,” Babcock said, and having “the memories of making it with the kids—and memories still to be made.”
What's Your Ride? Daniel Babcock and "Audreylee"
