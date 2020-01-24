David Rutt

David Rutt and his two sons recently finished their work on this 1970 Chevy Cheyenne 10. 

 Hilary Holladay

If you’ve driven by Pro Collision Center on Route 15 between Orange and Gordonsville, you may have noticed the handsome orange truck parked in front of the entrance. David Rutt, who owns the business and the 1970 Chevy Cheyenne 10, bought the truck from a man in Gordonsville. Over the past year, Rutt and his sons essentially made the old truck new again. He and his son Roger did the body work on the four-wheel-drive vehicle, and his son Eric put the distinctive “copper poly” paint on it. Now that the project is done, the thoroughly spiffy truck draws admiring glances, but it hasn’t seen much road action yet. “I’ve probably driven it three miles since I finished it,” David Rutt said, adding that he’ll likely sell the truck sometime soon. Of the 20 vehicles he owns, the truck is the second-oldest. The oldest is a 1963 Chevy Impala, also parked in front of his shop. For Rutt, the Chevy Cheyenne brings back memories of the first truck he ever drove, a 1969 model that he and his father and brother-in-law worked on together. He loves the “old musty smell” of vintage pickup trucks. “It brings back memories,” he said with a grin before hopping back inside the eye-catching Chevy, a family project that has inspired a few memories of its own.

Hilary Holladay covers education and politics for the Orange County Review. The author of five books, she is currently writing a biography of the poet Adrienne Rich.

