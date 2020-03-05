Timmy Lamb

Timmy Lamb is pure cowboy from the brim of his hat to the tips of his boots. He’s a bull rider and a bullfighter, and he’s bringing up his two young sons to follow in that adrenaline-pumping tradition. When the Orange County native is traveling to a rodeo, hauling cattle or going to work for his tree-cutting business, he needs a big, solid truck. That’s where his 2013 Ford F450 comes in. The roomy, charcoal-gray beauty has gleaming metal flakes in the paint and goes by the nickname “Judy.” Lamb has put 100,000 miles on it since he bought it in New Jersey a little over a year ago. Although he likes Chevy classic cars, he has a different preference in trucks: “When I go to work, I want a nice Ford truck.” And what makes it nice? Lamb said he and his sons and his girlfriend all fit comfortably in the high-riding F450 with the humongous tires, and “it pulls like a freight train.” Even when he’s hauling his 10,000-pound tractor in his trailer, he said, “You don’t even feel it back there.”  Lamb has another truck, a 2002 Ford F350 with more than 400,000 miles on it. But these days, Judy has his heart. “When it’s clean, it’s really pretty,” he said with a grin. “I think that’s what made me fall in love with the truck.”

