Timmy Lamb is pure cowboy from the brim of his hat to the tips of his boots. He’s a bull rider and a bullfighter, and he’s bringing up his two young sons to follow in that adrenaline-pumping tradition. When the Orange County native is traveling to a rodeo, hauling cattle or going to work for his tree-cutting business, he needs a big, solid truck. That’s where his 2013 Ford F450 comes in. The roomy, charcoal-gray beauty has gleaming metal flakes in the paint and goes by the nickname “Judy.” Lamb has put 100,000 miles on it since he bought it in New Jersey a little over a year ago. Although he likes Chevy classic cars, he has a different preference in trucks: “When I go to work, I want a nice Ford truck.” And what makes it nice? Lamb said he and his sons and his girlfriend all fit comfortably in the high-riding F450 with the humongous tires, and “it pulls like a freight train.” Even when he’s hauling his 10,000-pound tractor in his trailer, he said, “You don’t even feel it back there.” Lamb has another truck, a 2002 Ford F350 with more than 400,000 miles on it. But these days, Judy has his heart. “When it’s clean, it’s really pretty,” he said with a grin. “I think that’s what made me fall in love with the truck.”
Breaking
"What's Your Ride?" Timmy Lamb and "Judy," His Ford F450
Most Popular
-
Scottsville woman charged with murder after daughter's death
-
City moved forward with Dewberry study despite concerns from officials
-
Behind six-game winning streak, Virginia men's basketball team surges into ACC title contention
-
Jay Huff narrowly misses triple-double as Virginia beats No. 7 Duke
-
Virginia men's basketball team returns to AP Top 25
Latest Local Offers
German P Culver Jr CPA PC
German P. Culver, Jr., CPA, PC is a Culpeper CPA Firm specializing in accounting services fo…
Jason's Deli
Take a Roman holiday with fresh mozzarella and Roma tomatoes on our Caprese Panini! Visit ou…
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate III
In the market for a new house? Visit http://realestateiii.com/open-houses/ to view this week…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.