By late afternoon Saturday, the bright sun weighed heavily on the heads of those gathered at Taylor Park.
But the heat and humidity didn’t matter. Again and again, throughout the march and the formal speeches that followed, the message was: Black lives matter.
After opening remarks by event organizer Kris Hooper, Orange Police Chief Jim Fenwick and Orange Police Chief Deputy Kiline Madison, and a prayer by the Rev. Alan Miller of Orange Baptist Church, a mass of 400 to 500 protesters left the little park and headed east on Main Street and then turned on to Madison Road.
The march was the second in the Town of Orange in three days. The first, organized by Elisha Richardson of Orange took place last Thursday and drew some 200 participants. Both Richardson, who is black, and Hooper, who is white, graduated from Orange County High School in 2015. Though they quickly became aware of each other’s plans via social media posts, Hooper said they did not coordinate the events.
On social media, Hooper wrote that the purpose of the protest and march on Saturday was to “stand up and speak up for African-Americans across our entire nation, stand against the unjust deaths of African-Americans like George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and countless other precious lives that have been lost due to police brutality or racism in general; declare that black lives matter, proclaim that black lives have value and demand that black lives receive the same level of respect that any other life does; and protest that racism has no place and is not welcome anywhere, as well as in this area more specifically.”
The marchers carried signs expressing that message in their own ways.
One sign read, “When hate is loud, love must be louder.”
Another quoted Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Still another announced, “Speaking out against white supremacy and race-based violence does not make you anti-white, anti-police, right or left. It makes you pro-justice. Pro-black life. Pro-accountability and pro-racial equality. Caring about the life of another isn’t political. It’s human.”
Along the march, local residents spoke eloquently about the reasons they had come out on a broiling day to be seen and heard.
Curtis Harris, a black man from Locust Grove, said, “I came here today to protest for change. It’s time for change in our country. It’s time for black lives to matter; it’s time for racism to end.”
He continued, “It’s time for the generation before me to pave the way for me to have opportunities, and I would like to pave the way for my children and their generation to have the same opportunities, and not have to come out here and protest the same things that are happening in our country.”
Deion Hill, a black man from Orange, had just returned home from California and traveled from the Richmond airport to the rally. He said he was marching against police brutality and systemic racism.
He spoke of “the battles of oppression, not just here but nationwide. … We know people nationwide that deal with this every day. This is for them, for everyone that has been a victim of it.”
Asked if he had ever experienced racism, Hill said he would rather not say: “I am here for a reason, I will say that.”
Rounding the corner at Sheetz and heading onto Spicers Mill Road, an older white couple demonstrated their solidarity with the cause. Residents of Lake of the Woods, Howard and Karen Newman said they lived in Connecticut during the tumultuous 1960s and vocally supported racial equality then.
Even though recent surgery made it difficult for him to walk, Howard Newman was determined to march.
“We’re really tired of the discrimination and racial prejudice going on for years and years. This might be a tipping point, I don’t know. … Hopefully, this will take root enough to start some change. At least the legislators will hear it; maybe they’ll do something,” he said.
For her part, Karen Newman said, “I think everyone needs to be involved. Everyone needs to stand up and be counted and not cower in the corners—and call out injustice.”
Orange County resident Antoinette Collins turned the corner from Spicers Mill to Montevista Avenue and explained why she was marching.
“I have a black son. I have a black grandson. I have a husband who travels. He’s a truck driver. So I’m always worried about their safety, and I just want to do my part to show that I’m supporting the cause for justice for all.”
As a black woman, she continued, “I’m out here letting people know that we matter. Our input matters in Orange County. Orange is a small town, and sometimes you’re made to feel it’s a good ol’ boy town, so I’m out here trying to make a change.”
Asked what she would say to young children who might not know about the march or understand what it was about, she said, “My message is to learn respect. If you learn respect at an early age, and you learn that everybody should be treated equally, then you can take that on with you. A lot of kids don’t get that at home, so it’s our job when we’re out in the community to show respect for all.”
Further along the march, several white men stood on a corner and observed with interest. Two of them said they supported the right of the marchers to protest and were there to protect the town.
“I’ve been here 51 years, and I know everyone here, whites, blacks. [Race] don’t mean nothing to us here. We weren’t raised thataway. None of us in Orange, I don’t see, was raised thataway. We’re peaceful people. We just don’t want our town tore up, that’s all,” said Frank Woodward.
His friend Kerry Sellers said, “I think they have the right to march. It’s their God-given right to march, just like everybody else. They’re protesting—that’s fine. As long as it stays peaceful, I’m happy.”
When asked whether he was armed, Woodward would not say. Sellers acknowledged he was carrying a gun.
“Because of all the non-peaceful protests going on, I’m here to defend my town and to defend these police officers right here. … I’m here to actually help them more than I am myself,” said Sellers.
“We’re here to protect the Town of Orange and the police officers and the marchers,” he summed up.
Not far away, Emmett Mills, a neighborhood resident, also was watching the march.
A black man, Mills said of the long line of peaceful protesters, “I think it is beautiful. It’s a beautiful sight to see—so many fellow Americans coming together and saying one definite message of not hate but respect and love for all humanity. I love it.”
Once the marchers got back to Main Street and returned to Taylor Park, the atmosphere on the sultry evening briefly felt like that of a street festival winding down. As the bells tolled the hour at Trinity United Methodist Church, people chatted in clusters and drank bottled water.
Then the mood shifted as the speeches got underway. Hooper introduced a mix of black and white local residents.
Sihle Mthethwa, a rising senior at Orange County High School, spoke of racist hypocrisy “too painful to ignore.”
He said, “We had two presidents from this county, Madison and Taylor, who not only built their wealth from the labor of our black bodies … but created the same hypocrisy today that has infected our black and white brothers and sisters.”
Amid cheers from the crowd, many of whom evidently knew him as a friend and fellow student, he went on to say, “We need you to register to vote. If voting didn’t matter, they wouldn’t have tried so hard to take it away from us. We need to vote in local elections to national elections, and let our voices be heard. So this is our turn to lead; this is our future; and we are the change that we seek.”
Myles Johnson, a 2020 graduate of Orange County High School, also spoke. Admitting that his voice was hoarse from leading much of the call-and-response during the march, he said, “We are revolting against the oppressors. They will not deter us from marching. They will not deter us from shouting. And they definitely will not deter us from voting. We need to vote. We need to vote!”
Engaging his audience in a fresh round of call and response, he said, “What do we need to do?”
The crowd’s answer came back loud and strong, “Vote!”
A young black woman from Orange named Kayla Quarles told the group to take note of the many injustices done to black women, including Breonna Taylor, an EMT killed by police in her home in Louisville.
Quarles said, “On March 13, Breonna Taylor was shot eight times in her home. Yesterday would’ve been her 27th birthday. Although her case remains largely disconnected with broader national conversations around George Floyd, we have the power to use our voices and demand justice for her in the same way. Don’t let her get lost in our fight for freedom, pushed away like so many other black lives do. Continue to say her name and demand that her murderers be arrested instead of placed on administrative leave.”
A white woman from Lake of the Woods, Tonya Washington, spoke with fury and grief of the beating she received as a girl when her parents found out a black boy had invited her to the prom. As a small child hugged her knees, Washington angrily described further incidents of racism. Yet her voice turned soft when she spoke proudly of her black family and her love for them.
Rachel Carlton, a white woman who teaches African-American history at Orange County High School, gave a sidewinder of a speech addressed in part to white parents.
Her voice hoarse, her hands trembling, Carlton told the audience, “Educate yourself and especially your children. You must learn black history and see black history as our history.”
She said parents must not let their children learn from “racist textbooks” written long ago. And in a pointed message to “all the mamas,” she roared, “Stop getting all your information from Facebook! We need to get our information from real scholars, scholars with academic credentials, that have studied the fields.”
Further, she said, “Stop sheltering white children from matters of race. Black children are not given that same opportunity. Stop saying phrases like, ‘I don’t see color.’ Not seeing color is a choice given to you by your white privilege.”
Addressing the young people in the audience, Carlton alluded to a troubling sequence of events that took place in Orange during a Black History Month program in 2015.
“In 2015, you warned us; we needed to listen to you. You told us black lives matter on the stage of your auditorium in your high school. And because you said black lives matter, you were threatened,” she said.
The popular teacher expressed an unshakable faith in the young people she knows well in Orange County and linked them to young activists around the nation: “You organized multiracial groups of all ages to march in the streets together. You demanded accountability and action to end racism. And you did it while getting people to yell, ‘Black lives matter!’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.