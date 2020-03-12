Many motorists driving through the busy Somerset intersection, where Route 20 and Route 231 cross, already exhibit caution. After all, increased traffic there has resulted in dozens of serious accidents.
Beginning this week, motorists will find the initial work has begun on a single-lane roundabout designed to slow traffic and reduce crashes.
According to Will Merritt, Virginia Department of Transportation Communications Coordinator for the Culpeper District, drivers should expect lane shifts and flagging operations on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Under a $1.8 million construction contract, Chemung Contracting Corporation in Mitchells will convert the existing two-way stop intersection to a single-lane roundabout. Merritt said construction is expected to be completed by Dec. 7, 2020.
Beginning March 23, the speed limit within the construction zone will be reduced to 35 mph. Motorists should follow posted construction signs and obey directions from flaggers, Merritt added.
There were 26 crashes at the busy intersection between 2010 and 2015. Rumble strips on Rt. 231 and flashing lights on Rt. 20 approaching the intersection have not significantly reduced the hazard.
VDOT Project Manager Justin Warfield said the roundabout will be similar to the one-lane circle in Gordonsville but more efficient. It will not have any stop signs and an asphalt apron will better accommodate large trucks. The design also calls for the addition of curves to both roads, he said with the idea to slow down drivers as they approach the intersection.
The border around the circle will be concrete stamped to look like brickwork. The green space at the center will be landscaped with trees, probably several red cedars. A drainage pond will be constructed in the northeast quadrant of the intersection to accommodate runoff from the changes to the landscape. The roundabout will be slightly raised in elevation, with the center about nine inches higher than the pavement.
“This is purely safety,” Warfield said during the design phase of the project. “There’s really no other reason to do this project other than the safety aspect.”
About 3,800 vehicles use Rt. 20 every day, and some 1,200 vehicles traverse Rt. 231.
For more information about the project, visit the project page on VDOT’s website: http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/20-231_roundabout.asp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.