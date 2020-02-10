An 18-year-old woman, Preneashea Smithers, that had been reported missing in the Town of Orange has been located, according to Orange Police Chief Jim Fenwick.
Smithers, who was last seen by family members Wednesday , was reported missing Sunday afternoon.
Chief Fenwick said his department posted the notice on social media and began making calls and visits to try to locate the missing woman.
Monday morning, the department had received word Smithers had contacted her mother in Orange and the chief confirmed she was safely home shortly after.
