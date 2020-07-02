The Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) are slated to reopen on August 10, but if all goes as currently planned, most students will once again log on to their computers rather than showing up in person.
In a blog post on the OCPS website last Wednesday, Orange County Schools Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead indicated that students from pre-kindergarten through third grade, students with disabilities and those who are just learning the English language will receive in-person instruction two days a week. The rest of the county’s student body will continue with distance learning, the massive education experiment launched in the spring in response to the pandemic.
“It’s important to be reminded that this is a ‘reopening’ plan under the constraints of social distancing and the requirement that students be relegated to the same room the entire day,” he noted in the post. “We understand and appreciate that as the COVID-19 data improves and the school year progresses, we will be positioned as a school system to introduce more and more face-to-face instruction for our students.”
Recent guidance from the Virginia Department of Education suggests an emphasis on in-person instruction for very young children, students with disabilities and English language learners (ELL).
Preliminary planning in Orange County indicates that families should prepare for the following: students in pre-kindergarten through third grade will attend school face-to-face two days per week.
Students with disabilities (pre-K through 12th grade) will attend face-to-face two days per week.
English Language Learners (in all grades) will attend school face-to-face two days per week.
When the pre-K through third-grade students, students with disabilities, and ELL students are not in their classrooms, they will be attending virtually through the Canvas learning management system. The school division is issuing computers to those who don’t already have them and offering alternative means of at-home instruction to those without reliable internet service.
Snead said adopting a hybrid model for younger students may mean they’ll need more time to adjust to school routines.
“One of the challenges will be getting young students and parents comfortable with the learning management system,” he said. “Additionally, we must ensure that the activities that will be done at home are developmentally appropriate and reinforce instruction that has been delivered at school.”
Another challenge, particularly among younger students, is teaching and enforcing social distancing. “Safety measures, like all routines and rules, will have to be taught,” Snead said. He added that teachers will “reinforce appropriate behaviors” so children will understand and abide by the rules of social distancing.
Students in grades four through 12 will begin the school year Aug.10, and attend virtually, as they did at the close of the 2019-20 schoolyear.
The superintendent is hoping to build on the lessons the school division learned when it closed in mid-March due to the pandemic.
At the end of the spring school closure, teachers were surveyed on the distance learning experience and asked to give suggestions for improvement, the superintendent said. Those responses, along with the responses from parent and student surveys, were used to develop a plan for virtual learning.
Teachers suggestions included: additional training on online tools; development of weekly lessons as opposed to all lessons prepared and released at once; finding more effective ways to engage offline students (Canvas allows students to download the course content and use it offline); and consistency across teacher online classrooms, among others, Snead said.
Outside the physical and virtual classrooms, the school division is conducting a transportation survey—a crucial matter, since social distancing will be in effect on school buses. The survey also gauges each respondent’s quality of internet service and parents’ willingness to send their children to school for in-person instruction, among other questions.
Survey responses are due by Sunday, July 5.
“Any solution, other than full-time, face-to-face school, will present obstacles,” Snead said. “Our goal is to work diligently to try to mitigate as many of those issues as possible through a robust learning management system (Canvas), a more structured system for virtual learning that includes clear, uniform classroom setups across the division, designated schedules for teacher/student interactions and improved systems for feedback on students’ learning, increased communication between school and families, more effective systems for offline students and social-emotional support for students and families.”
