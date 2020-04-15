Dear LGES Boys and Girls,
I want to thank you and your families for being a part of our class this year! You’ve made this year an awesome year! We’ve learned a lot in Room 403! We’ve learned about how to take care of each other, be kind to each other, and what it means to be SOARing Eagles! I hope this finds you healthy and happy! I hope you take all we’ve learned this year and SOAR to 5th Grade!!
Love You!
Mrs. Wayne
