Dear Students,

I am missing you all so much. You have been in my thoughts. I miss reading to you and seeing your faces light up with the interesting stories and information that books contain. I miss your energy looking around for the next book you want to take home. I would love to hear what you are reading. Please email me to let me know how you are doing and to tell me about the books you are reading. I am so proud of you all and can't wait to see you!

Missing you lots!

Mrs. Butterworth 📚

pbutterworth@madisonschools.k12.va.us

