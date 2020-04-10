Dearest BEST CLASS EVER!,
I miss you so much! I miss your sweet faces, especially when you learn something new and when you make me laugh! I miss how KIND you are to one another. I miss how you laugh even when my jokes are only a little bit funny! Most of all, I hope you are SAFE and happy. Please reach out to me if you need someone to talk to. I'm here for you. I am looking forward to distance learning with you. I hope you are reading some juicy book, finding math in everyday life, and that you keep growing your beautiful brains! I'm NOT done teaching you and you will ALWAYS be my kids.
Love, Mrs. Keller
