ZACK WAJSGRAS/THE DAILY PROGRESS Police officers chat near a water slide during the 36th Annual National Night Out at The Edge Apartments on Tuesday. The night, sponsored locally by the Piedmont Housing Alliance, featured food, games and other activities to build relationships with community members to aid in crime prevention.

 Ryan M. Kelly

