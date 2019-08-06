Police and community members mingled together during the 36th Annual National Night Out at The Edge Apartments on Tuesday. The night, sponsored locally by the Piedmont Housing Alliance, featured food, games and other activities to build relationships with community members to aid in crime prevention.
Police hold National Night Out at Edge Apartments
Zack Wajsgras
