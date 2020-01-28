BOYS BASKETBALL

WESTERN 67, ORANGE 45

Western 7 19 22 19 – 67

Orange 3 13 16 13 – 45

Western – Prichard 2 1-4 4, Garano 1 0-0 3, Shifflett 2 0-0 5, Farmer 3 1-1 7, Mangrum, 13 4-5 33, Sime 1 0-0 2, Sullivan 6 1-3 13. Totals 27 7-13 67. Orange – Alexander 4 3-5 12, Simpson 1 0-0 3, Bray 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 1-2 3, McDonald 2 7-8 12, Washington 2 0-0 5, Brooks 0 1-2 1, Dade 1 0-0 2, McCall 1 0-0 3, Mthethwa 0 2-2 2. Totals – 13 14-19 45. 3 pointers – Western 6 (Mangrum 3, Shifflett 1, Garano 1, Prichard 1), Orange 4 (Alexander 1, Simpson 1, McDonald 1, Washington 1). Fouls: Western 18, Orange 15.

Next – Western (14-4, 10-2) host Monticello on Friday 7:45 p.m.

