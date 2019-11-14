When Orange County property owners collect their mail this coming week, they’re likely to discover their homes are worth more than they were four years ago.
Gary Eanes, of the Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group, said his team is finalizing the countywide reassessment and will be mailing notices out late this week or early next week.
By and large, he said, property values in Orange County have increased.
“The real estate market is strong,” he said. “Sales are on the rise and values have really increased over the past four years. New construction is up. Most property owners can expect their property values have increased.”
State code requires counties to reassess real estate to fair market value at least every six years. To do so, current sales information is compared and reviewed throughout the reassessment process to arrive at the fair and equitable market value for residential, commercial, industrial and exempt properties. Orange County last reassessed four years ago.
Eanes and his team conducted a mass appraisal of more than 20,000 properties over the past 15 months, meeting with property owners and noting changes or improvements. He said values are statistically derived based on all sales and individual property information. This marks his third reassessment for Orange County.
Once property owners receive their notices, they have the opportunity to discuss or dispute the assessed value with Eanes’ appraisers.
“Those hearings are important because we get to go over the data with folks again. Property owners can meet with us and point out things we don’t know,” he said. “They live there every day. They know.”
He said those hearings will be held in early to mid-December and property owners can schedule a hearing locally by calling 672-6173.
“We’ll hold those hearings for 10 days,” Eanes explained. “After that, those we meet with will receive a second notice and their values could be raised or lowered based on the information they provide.”
Those still unhappy with their new assessments can then appeal to the board of equalization—a court-appointed panel of Orange County citizens recommended by the board of supervisors.
Eanes said those hearings likely would be held after the first of the year.
Generally speaking, he said, property values have improved, though he wasn’t prepared to offer an across-the-board percentage.
Eanes said new home construction and sales were challenging to assess because of the substantial increase in value.
“New homes in the 1,400-square-foot range are selling for $300,000 and four years ago, they were selling for $200,000,” he said. “For four or five years, the market was flat to down, but the real estate market has improved. It’s strong.”
