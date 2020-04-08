Words cannot express the anxiety, pain, and hardships that you are now enduring. 2020 was going to be your year. Kobe died and your school year was cut short. As Lil Baby said, “We can only play the hand we were dealt.” 2020 is still your year. Use this time to embrace matters that you have yet to address and get involved in matters that you can control.
Keep fighting for your education, read, listen to audiobooks like Nipsey, register to vote, focus on what you did right, take pride in your character, in your ability to pull through adversity, and to persevere. You are the leaders of the new school. I know that you will use this unexpected time to lead us through the darkness to the light, to a better world filled with love. I have never been prouder of you. Stay strong. Stay safe.
Love, Ms. Carlton
