Whether you are a long time resident or a first-time visitor to the Charlottesville/Albemarle/Greene/Augusta area, the BRHBA Parade of Homes is certain to have something that will be important to you for your future home building needs. Whether you are looking to buy a new home, or seeking remodeling ideas, there is plenty to see.

The Parade of Homes is your opportunity to view a variety of new homes that incorporate the latest in design trends, cutting-edge energy efficiency, and talent of our local craftsmen. Entries include attached living at its finest, detached homes displaying beautiful custom features, and that showcase options to fit your style.  The Parade of Homes entries are featured in a variety of locations with prices from the upper $200’s to over $1 million, highlighting the unique lifestyles of those fortunate enough to call this area of Central Virginia home. 

