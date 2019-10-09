Many homeowners assume that air leakage is a negligible factor in energy waste, or even a method to let your home “breathe”. In fact, air leakage can contribute to increased moisture, excess cooling and heating costs, and poor indoor air quality.
To stop air infiltration, you must first identify the sources of leaks in your home’s building envelope. “Building envelope” is simply a term for the physical separation between the conditioned and unconditioned air environment of a building. In short, the exterior shell of the house that protects from wind, water, heat, noise, and light. Some of the most common locations for air leakage are windows, doors, fireplaces, and attics.
One great method for measuring air leakage in your home is a blower door test. A blower door is a machine that measures the airtightness of a building. The blower door creates a pressure difference between inside and outside air, forcing air through any leaks in your building envelope. Contact a local energy-efficiency service provider to have a blower door test performed in your living space.
Once air leakage is measured, and the source of the leak is identified, there are several methods you can use to improve sealing in your building envelope. A local energy-efficiency service provider can assist with this air sealing, but here are some DIY tips if you want to try this in your home.
Weatherstripping seals air leakage around home components that move, such as between doors and their frames, and around window jambs. Weatherstripping can be done using a variety of different materials (e.g., foam, felt, vinyl, metal), and durability varies between them. When selecting the material to use, be sure to consider how effective it is at both blocking drafts and how it looks on the window, if it will be visible. Be sure to follow instructions and clean and prepare the surface before applying. If missing or worn, install a foam gasket where the top and bottom sash make contact with the head (the top of the window frame) and sill (the bottom of the window frame) respectively. Additionally, be sure a V-seal weatherstrip is installed where the sashes make contact with each other in the middle of the window. Again, if installation is required, make sure to follow instructions and clean and prepare the window surface so that the adhesive will work effectively.
Use caulk to seal components with cracks leaking air. Look around each window frame. If you see gaps or worn caulk, remove it and recaulk. Before caulking, make sure that your home’s humidity is low and that the temperature is above 45 degrees F so that the caulk can set. If you will be caulking around window frames outside, be sure to use a weather-resistant type.
Adequate insulation in the small spaces of your attic is crucial. If you have recessed lighting and ceiling fans in your home, make sure they are appropriately insulated and air sealed. If you can see light through them from the attic, then they are not sealed. It’s always best to have a professional install new insulation in your attic.
Finally, over time, metal fireplace flues can warp, creating passages for air leakage. To seal air leaks from your fireplace flue, the U.S. Department of Energy recommends an inflatable chimney balloon: “Inflatable chimney balloons fit beneath your fireplace flue when not in use, are made from durable plastic, and can be removed easily and reused hundreds of times.” For more information, and DIY instructions to make your own inflatable chimney balloon, read this article from the Department of Energy.
Sealing air leaks is a simple way to increase the energy efficiency of your home, while saving you money. Pay attention to the critical areas of the home (doors, windows, attics, and chimneys) to prevent air leakage and reinforce the strength of your building envelope, and use our DIY tips to make some simple, but effective, improvements.
