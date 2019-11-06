As you prepare for a holiday season filled with food and family, don’t leave energy efficiency on the back burner! The kitchen is a hub of energy-hogging appliances. Whether you’re in the market for new kitchen appliances, or just need some best-practice tips for minimizing energy waste during the holidays, here are some tips for getting the most out of the season of giving…
Stovetop
Gas stovetops only transfer 35-40% the heat they create to the pots and pans we use on them, electric deliver 70%, and induction stovetops transfer 90%. If you’re in the market for a new stovetop, consider switching to induction!
Oven
Maximize space in your oven: for multiple dishes that can be cooked at the same temperature, be sure to use both racks in the oven and use as much space on them as you can.
Try baking using glass or ceramic dishes, as they retain heat better.
Invest in a fan-assisted or convection oven.
Dishwasher
Always run a full load of dishes! Remember, it is more water efficient to run a full dishwasher than to hand wash multiple dishes.
Let dishes air-dry in the dishwasher: avoid using the dryer function by turning this off manually if you can.
Fridge/Freezer
Use best practice temperatures: recommended temperatures are 35°-38°F for the fresh food compartment and 0° F for separate freezers for long-term storage. These temperatures are just enough to keep your food fresh and your freezer items frozen, without using any excess and unnecessary energy for cooling.
Microwave
Many home chefs are wary of using the microwave for heating food, but it’s actually much more energy efficient than the oven. Use this whenever possible instead of the oven to save energy!
Slow cookers
Consider investing in a slow cooker. They use only a little more energy than a lightbulb. Using a slow cooker over eight hours will be more energy-efficient (and save more money on your electric bill!) than using an electric oven for just one hour.
Thermostat
When you’re cooking, try setting your thermostat a few degrees lower. Using the stove and the oven will add extra heat into your home, and can help make up for those couple of degrees.
For any new appliances you might buy, always be sure to check for the EnergyStar label. Using these tips, you’re set to have a comfortable, eco-conscious, and hopefully delicious holiday season - using your money for holiday cheer instead of your energy bills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.